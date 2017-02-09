29er Eurocup - New leaders on day 3

Click image for a larger image

Sailing in the gold fleet, three race wins for the French pair took them two points ahead of Federico Zampiccoli and Leonardo Chistè of Italy.

Pep Costa and Fran Núñez of Spain remain in third place.

Britain's James Hammett and James Eales keep their 20th place overall, with Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne slipping to 22nd.

Hannah Bristow and Emily Covell are in 27th place.

Sunday is the final day for both fleets.

29er Eurocup #1 leaders after day 3 (61 entries)

1st FRA 11 Théo Revil and Gautier Guevel 1 1 6 2 1 1 1 1 8 pts

2nd ITA 22 Federico Zampiccoli and Leonardo Chistè 1 1 1 1 3 2 2 2 10 pts

3rd ESP 2170 Pep Costa and Fran Núñez 5 2 3 1 3 5 5 16 24 pts

4th GER 2535 Paul Pietzcker and Emma Frederking 4 4 1 4 4 6 19 8 31 pts

5th FRA 2232 Aristide GIROU and Noah CHAUVIN 3 5 8 2 2 3 UFD 10 33 pts

6th ITA 2322 Margherita Porro and Luca Fracassi 2 3 2 UFD 10 4 6 12 39 pts

7th SLO 16 ROK VERDERBER and KLEMEN SEMELBAUER 6 7 3 6 7 17 4 7 40 pts

8th ESP 2228 Tania Bonilla Sanchez and Nuria Miró Mezquita 2 8 10 4 4 8 11 5 41 pts

9th FRA 2361 Benjamin Jaffrezic and Léo Chauvel 6 7 8 9 2 11 8 4 44 pts

10th FRA 2276 Maïwenn Jacquin and Enora Percheron BFD 3 9 5 11 21 3 3 55 pts

Full results here

420 - Eurocup #1 after 6 races (25 entries)

1st ESP 56260 Marta Garrido Peña and Clara Llabrés Rival BFD 6 2 5 1 1 41 15 pts

2nd ESP 55947 Maria Bover and Nacho Balaguer 2 1 5 BFD 5 2 41 15 pts

3rd ESP 53848 Lala Akrich and Cata Homar 6 7 1 2 3 3 22 15 pts





Gerald New - Sailweb

19 February 2017 8:57 GMT