Oxford Blue Open win for Stokes Bay pair

Russell and Penny Clark, sailing an RS400, won the 2017 Oxford Blue Open, the final event of the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series.
The pair from Stokes Bay SC finished two points clear of Michael Trueman and Martin Gibson in a K6, with third Mark Barnes and Charlotte Jones in a B14.
Overall in the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series, Ben Schooling sailing a Musto Skiff looks to have the event tied-up.
He finished 23rd in the Oxford Blue and ahead of all his closest rivals - But this is not confirmed yet . . . results to follow.
2017 Oxford Blue Open at Oxford SC after 3 races (132 entries)
1st RS400 Russell CLARK / Penny CLARK RNSA / Stokes Bay SC 3 -5 3 11 6 pts
2nd K6 Michael TRUEMAN / Martin GIBSON Oxford sailing Club 4 -28 5 37 9 pts
3rd B14 Mark BARNES / Charlotte JONES Exe 8 3 -9 20 11 pts
4th Merlin Rocket Rob CAGE / Nicky ERSKINE-TULLOCH Thames Sailing Club 11 -35 2 48 13 pts
5th RS200 Matt MEE / Emma NORRIS Burghfield -15 6 8 29 14 pts
6th Osprey Terry CURTIS / Peter GREIG Castle Cove SC 9 -11 6 26 15 pts
7th Blaze Halo Mike LYONS / Blaze CA / Burghfield (149.0 DNC) 15 1 165 16 pts
8th GP14 Ian DOBSON / Gemma MARSHALL Burwain SC 1 -121 15 137 16 pts
9th Osprey Emma STEVENSON / Tim BOWDEN Weymouth SC 12 -21 4 37 16 pts
10th Scorpion Tom JEFFCOATE / Tim HARTLEY shoreham 6 13 (149.0 DNC) 168 19 pts
11th Solo Michael SIMS / Carsington -16 7 12 35 19 pts
12th RS200 Maria STANLEY / Rob HENDERSON Itchenor 10 -18 11 39 21 pts
13th K2 Keith WILLIS / Julie WILLIS Lymington Town SC 7 -46 21.5 74.5 28.5 pts
14th National 18C Colin MURRAY / Oly MURRAY Ullswater yc (149.0 DNC) 22 7 178 29 pts
15th OK Charlie CUMBLEY / Warsash SC 13 (149.0 DNC) 16 178 29 pts
16th Supernova Iain HORLOCK / Exe SC -44 2 30 76 32 pts
17th Osprey Philip MEAKINS / Nick WILLIS Warsash 2 30 -67 99 32 pts
18th National 18 Oliver HOUSEMAN / Jeremy Vines Tamesis Club -27 23 10 60 33 pts
19th OK Richard BURTON / Stokes Bay SC -36 9 27 72 36 pts
20th RS Aero 9 Peter BARTON / Lymington Town SC 19 17 (149.0 DNC) 185 36 pts
21st National 12 Kevin ILES / Andrea DOWNHAM Thorpe Bay Yacht Club 5 34 -36 75 39 pts
22nd RS Aero 9 Peter CHAPLIN / Burghfield SC 23 16 -53 92 39 pts
23rd Musto Skiff Ben SCHOOLING / Stokes Bay SC 17.5 -51 24 92.5 41.5 pts
24th Solo John BALL / Brightlingsea SC -111 29 13 153 42 pts
25th GP14 John HAYES / Poppy JAMES Southport Sailing Club 42 1 (149.0 DNC) 192 43 pts.
Gerald New - Sailweb
18 February 2017 18:16 GMT