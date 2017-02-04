Oxford Blue Open win for Stokes Bay pair

The pair from Stokes Bay SC finished two points clear of Michael Trueman and Martin Gibson in a K6, with third Mark Barnes and Charlotte Jones in a B14.

Overall in the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series, Ben Schooling sailing a Musto Skiff looks to have the event tied-up.

He finished 23rd in the Oxford Blue and ahead of all his closest rivals - But this is not confirmed yet . . . results to follow.

2017 Oxford Blue Open at Oxford SC after 3 races (132 entries)

1st RS400 Russell CLARK / Penny CLARK RNSA / Stokes Bay SC 3 -5 3 11 6 pts

2nd K6 Michael TRUEMAN / Martin GIBSON Oxford sailing Club 4 -28 5 37 9 pts

3rd B14 Mark BARNES / Charlotte JONES Exe 8 3 -9 20 11 pts

4th Merlin Rocket Rob CAGE / Nicky ERSKINE-TULLOCH Thames Sailing Club 11 -35 2 48 13 pts

5th RS200 Matt MEE / Emma NORRIS Burghfield -15 6 8 29 14 pts

6th Osprey Terry CURTIS / Peter GREIG Castle Cove SC 9 -11 6 26 15 pts

7th Blaze Halo Mike LYONS / Blaze CA / Burghfield (149.0 DNC) 15 1 165 16 pts

8th GP14 Ian DOBSON / Gemma MARSHALL Burwain SC 1 -121 15 137 16 pts

9th Osprey Emma STEVENSON / Tim BOWDEN Weymouth SC 12 -21 4 37 16 pts

10th Scorpion Tom JEFFCOATE / Tim HARTLEY shoreham 6 13 (149.0 DNC) 168 19 pts

11th Solo Michael SIMS / Carsington -16 7 12 35 19 pts

12th RS200 Maria STANLEY / Rob HENDERSON Itchenor 10 -18 11 39 21 pts

13th K2 Keith WILLIS / Julie WILLIS Lymington Town SC 7 -46 21.5 74.5 28.5 pts

14th National 18C Colin MURRAY / Oly MURRAY Ullswater yc (149.0 DNC) 22 7 178 29 pts

15th OK Charlie CUMBLEY / Warsash SC 13 (149.0 DNC) 16 178 29 pts

16th Supernova Iain HORLOCK / Exe SC -44 2 30 76 32 pts

17th Osprey Philip MEAKINS / Nick WILLIS Warsash 2 30 -67 99 32 pts

18th National 18 Oliver HOUSEMAN / Jeremy Vines Tamesis Club -27 23 10 60 33 pts

19th OK Richard BURTON / Stokes Bay SC -36 9 27 72 36 pts

20th RS Aero 9 Peter BARTON / Lymington Town SC 19 17 (149.0 DNC) 185 36 pts

21st National 12 Kevin ILES / Andrea DOWNHAM Thorpe Bay Yacht Club 5 34 -36 75 39 pts

22nd RS Aero 9 Peter CHAPLIN / Burghfield SC 23 16 -53 92 39 pts

23rd Musto Skiff Ben SCHOOLING / Stokes Bay SC 17.5 -51 24 92.5 41.5 pts

24th Solo John BALL / Brightlingsea SC -111 29 13 153 42 pts

25th GP14 John HAYES / Poppy JAMES Southport Sailing Club 42 1 (149.0 DNC) 192 43 pts.

Full Open Blue results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

18 February 2017 18:16 GMT