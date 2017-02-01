Dinghy
 

537 entry for Palamos International Optimist Trophy

A big entry of 537 for the 28th editoon of the Palamós International Optimist Trophy-12 Nations Cup.

Alberto Morales of Spain leads after three flight races, by one point from Maria Perello of Spain with Paul Clodi of Austria in third place.

Alberto Morales took three second places in his white flight, while Maria Perello had a 3, 1, 3 scoreline in the yellow flight.

Best British competitor was Jamie Cook, who with a 2, 11, 2 scoreline is 12th overall.

Other leading GBR scores:

23rd Toby Schonrock, 36th ndia Page-Wood, 40th Kieran Young, 50th William Pank,

Saturday will see the second qualifying series day that will decide the top 110 sailors that will move on to the Gold Group that will battle for victory on Sunday.

Gerald New - Sailweb
17 February 2017 22:51 GMT

