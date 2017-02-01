Zampiccoli and Chiste lead 29er Europacup in Spain

Five races were completed on day 2 of the 29er Europacup 2017 at El Balis near Malaga, Spain.
Overall leaders are Federico Zampiccoli and Leonardo Chistè of Italy who have a one point advantage over Théo Revil and Gautier Guevel of Fance.
In third place are Pep Costa and Fran Núñez of Spain
Zampiccoli and Chistè dominated the blue fleet, winning four of their fiver races.
Revil and Guevel led the yellow fleet winning three of their five races.
Best of the British competitors were Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne in 18th with 34 points.
James Hammett and James Eales are in 20th with 36 points. Both were racing in the yellow fleet.
29er Eurocup #1 leaders after day 2 (61 entries)
1st ITA 22 Federico Zampiccoli and Leonardo Chistè 1 1 1 1 3 7 4 pts
2nd FRA 11 Théo Revil and Gautier Guevel 1 1 6 2 1 11 5 pts
3rd ESP 2170 Pep Costa and Fran Núñez 5 2 3 1 3 14 9 pts
4th ESP 2422 Albert Gelpí I Cornudella and Alexandre Boquet 4 2 4 7 1 18 11 pts
5th FRA 2232 Aristide GIROU and Noah CHAUVIN 3 5 8 2 2 20 12 pts
6th GER 2535 Paul Pietzcker and Emma Frederking4 4 1 4 4 17 13 pts
7th ITA 2322 Margherita Porro and Luca Fracassi 2 3 2 UFD 10 49 17 pts
8th FRA 2621 NICOLAS SALVAGE and LUCAS BECKERS7 15 2 3 5 32 17 pts
9th ESP 2228 Tania Bonilla Sanchez and Nuria Miró Mezquita2 8 10 4 4 28 18 pts
10th SLO 16 ROK VERDERBER and KLEMEN SEMELBAUER 6 7 3 6 7 29 22 pts
420 - Eurocup #1 after 3 races (25 entries)
1st ESP 55947 Maria Bover and Nacho Balaguer 2 1 5 8 pts
2nd ESP 53559 LUCAS PARÉS and TEO PARES 19 1 5 3 9 pts
3rd ESP 53848 Lala Akrich and Cata Homar F 6 7 1 14 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
17 February 2017 22:22 GMT