Zampiccoli and Chiste lead 29er Europacup in Spain

Overall leaders are Federico Zampiccoli and Leonardo Chistè of Italy who have a one point advantage over Théo Revil and Gautier Guevel of Fance.

In third place are Pep Costa and Fran Núñez of Spain

Zampiccoli and Chistè dominated the blue fleet, winning four of their fiver races.

Revil and Guevel led the yellow fleet winning three of their five races.

Best of the British competitors were Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne in 18th with 34 points.

James Hammett and James Eales are in 20th with 36 points. Both were racing in the yellow fleet.

29er Eurocup #1 leaders after day 2 (61 entries)

1st ITA 22 Federico Zampiccoli and Leonardo Chistè 1 1 1 1 3 7 4 pts

2nd FRA 11 Théo Revil and Gautier Guevel 1 1 6 2 1 11 5 pts

3rd ESP 2170 Pep Costa and Fran Núñez 5 2 3 1 3 14 9 pts

4th ESP 2422 Albert Gelpí I Cornudella and Alexandre Boquet 4 2 4 7 1 18 11 pts

5th FRA 2232 Aristide GIROU and Noah CHAUVIN 3 5 8 2 2 20 12 pts

6th GER 2535 Paul Pietzcker and Emma Frederking4 4 1 4 4 17 13 pts

7th ITA 2322 Margherita Porro and Luca Fracassi 2 3 2 UFD 10 49 17 pts

8th FRA 2621 NICOLAS SALVAGE and LUCAS BECKERS7 15 2 3 5 32 17 pts

9th ESP 2228 Tania Bonilla Sanchez and Nuria Miró Mezquita2 8 10 4 4 28 18 pts

10th SLO 16 ROK VERDERBER and KLEMEN SEMELBAUER 6 7 3 6 7 29 22 pts

420 - Eurocup #1 after 3 races (25 entries)

1st ESP 55947 Maria Bover and Nacho Balaguer 2 1 5 8 pts

2nd ESP 53559 LUCAS PARÉS and TEO PARES 19 1 5 3 9 pts

3rd ESP 53848 Lala Akrich and Cata Homar F 6 7 1 14 pts



Gerald New - Sailweb

17 February 2017 22:22 GMT