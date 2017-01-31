Dinghy
 

Saturday’s Oxford Blue to decide SailJuice Winter Series

This Saturday’s Oxford Blue sees four boats in with a chance of winning the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series.


Ben Schooling of Stokes Bay SC sits in pole position aboard his Musto Skiff and, as winner of last year’s Oxford Blue, looks like a strong bet for overall victory.

However Craig Williamson, Hayling Island SC, is just behind in second place, having raced his Laser to victory at the first event of Series back in November, the Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash.

Ther are 146 entries for the Oxford Blue event.

GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series - Top 10 after 6 events of 7

1st Ben SCHOOLING Musto Skiff 57.24 pts
2nd Craig WILLIAMSON Laser 73.57 pts
3rd Tom JEFFCOATE Scorpion 128.58 pts
4th Fergus BARNHAM GP14 157.19 pts
5th Andrew SNELL Supernova 165.95 pts
6th Michael SIMS Solo 179.48 pts
7th Ann JACKSON Enterprise 199.26 pts
8th Philip MEAKINS Osprey 211.19 pts
9th Richard PRYKE Enterprise 220.83 pts
10th Lawrence CREASER Solo 222.5 pts

G New
17 February 2017 9:44 GMT

