Saturday’s Oxford Blue to decide SailJuice Winter Series





Ben Schooling of Stokes Bay SC sits in pole position aboard his Musto Skiff and, as winner of last year’s Oxford Blue, looks like a strong bet for overall victory.

However Craig Williamson, Hayling Island SC, is just behind in second place, having raced his Laser to victory at the first event of Series back in November, the Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash.

Ther are 146 entries for the Oxford Blue event.

GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series - Top 10 after 6 events of 7

1st Ben SCHOOLING Musto Skiff 57.24 pts

2nd Craig WILLIAMSON Laser 73.57 pts

3rd Tom JEFFCOATE Scorpion 128.58 pts

4th Fergus BARNHAM GP14 157.19 pts

5th Andrew SNELL Supernova 165.95 pts

6th Michael SIMS Solo 179.48 pts

7th Ann JACKSON Enterprise 199.26 pts

8th Philip MEAKINS Osprey 211.19 pts

9th Richard PRYKE Enterprise 220.83 pts

10th Lawrence CREASER Solo 222.5 pts

17 February 2017 9:44 GMT