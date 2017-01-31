Dinghy
 

29er Europacup - No racing on Day 1

No racing for the 62 entries on the first day of the 29er Europacup 2017 at El Balis near Malaga, Spain.

Thirteen coumtries are entered in the opening event of the 2017 29er EURO CUP series, with Spain and France the biggest number of entries.

Britain has five crews at the event.

Conditions are a light breeze again Friday morning with four races scheduled for the 29ers, who will race in two groups.

The 30 strong all Spanish 420 fleet will also start their racing today.

GBR - 2234 James Hammett and James Eales HISC / RLYC
GBR - 2304 Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne HISC / HHSC,SBSC
GBR - 2336 Millie Aldridge and Jessie Jobson
GBR - 2345 Fergus Fox and Harry Fox Burghfield SC
GBR - 2379 Hannah Bristow and Emily Covell

Gerald New - Sailweb
17 February 2017 9:03 GMT

