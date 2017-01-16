RS Aero Florida State Championships

They call it the Florida RS Aero Winter Series but the "Florida" bit gives it away. This, the first ever Sunshine States RS Aero Championship had azure skies, temperatures in the 80s deg F, and winds of 8-15 knots.
Held at the US Sailing Center of Martin County located along the Indian River lagoon in Jensen Beach, Florida, eighteen racers signed up for this second largest US East Coast RS Aero event.
The mix of sailors that registered included several 9ers that had competed the Midwinters weekend prior in Palm Beach. There were several competitors new to the Aero to include Olympic level sailors Monica Wilson and Dave Chapin.
The racing was extremely competitive in both the 9 and 7 divisions, no 5 rigs were sailed in this regatta.
RS Aero 7 Florida State Championships
1st 5 Peter Hansen USSCMC, FL 2 2 2 1 1 2 1 [3] 11 pts
2nd 1422 Eric Aker / Massachusetts, MA 4 1 1 2 2 4 [5] 1 15 pts
3rd 68 Monica Wilson / USSCMC, FL 1 3 3 3 [4] 1 2 4 17 pts
4th 1738 Tony Corkell / Carolina Sailing club, NC [10/OCS] 6 4 5 3 3 3 2 26 pts
5th 1378 Paul Gingras / The Sailfish Club of Florida, FL 5 4 5 6 6 6 4 [7] 36 pts
6th 7 David Solnick / Sebago C&SC, Brooklyn, NY 6 5 6 4 5 [7] 7 5 38 pts
7th 16 Simeon Thomas / Denver Sailing Association, CO 3 8 7 [10/DNF] 10/DNC 5 6 6 45 pts
8th 66 Ross Martin / Ocala Sailing Club, FL 7 7 [8] 7 7 8 8 8 52 pts
9th 1280 Danielle Chandler / Sandy Point Progressive Sports, FL 9/TLE 9/TLE 9/TLE 9/TLE [10/DNC] 9 9 9 63 pts
RS Aero 9 Florida State Championships
1st 1282 Marc Jacobi / Cedar Point Yacht Club, CT 1 1 1 1 1 1 [2] 1 7 pts
2nd 45 David Chapin / Lake Eustis SC, FL 2 [3] 2 3 2 2 1 2 14 pts
3rd 1982 Madhaven Thirumalai / Cedar Point Yacht Club, CT 3 2 3 2 [4] 3 3 3 19 pts
4th 9 Bill McKenzie / Palm Beach SC, FL 5 5 [7] 4 3 5 5 4 31 pts
5th 6 Brian Gilcher / NOMAD 4 4 4 6 [7] 4 4 5 31 pts
6th 78 Jerzy Sliwinski / Marsh Creek Yacht Club [7] 6 5 5 5 6 6 6 39 pts
7th 1610 Gregory Popp / Halifax Sailing Association, FL 6 7 6 7 6 [10/DNC] 10/DNC 10/DNC 52 pts
8th 1824 Michael Housley / Maryland, MD 8/TLE 8/TLE 8 8/TLE [10/DNF] 7 7 7 53 pts
9th TBD Terry Greenfield / Fairhope & Buccaneer YC [10/DNC] 10/DNC 10/DNC 10/DNC 10/DNC 10/DNC 10/DNC 10/DNC 70 pts
Greg Popp
16 February 2017 18:18 GMT