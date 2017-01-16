Dinghy
 

RS Aero Florida State Championships

They call it the Florida RS Aero Winter Series but the "Florida" bit gives it away. This, the first ever Sunshine States RS Aero Championship had azure skies, temperatures in the 80s deg F, and winds of 8-15 knots.

Click image for a larger image

Held at the US Sailing Center of Martin County located along the Indian River lagoon in Jensen Beach, Florida, eighteen racers signed up for this second largest US East Coast RS Aero event.

The mix of sailors that registered included several 9ers that had competed the Midwinters weekend prior in Palm Beach. There were several competitors new to the Aero to include Olympic level sailors Monica Wilson and Dave Chapin.

Click image for a larger image

The racing was extremely competitive in both the 9 and 7 divisions, no 5 rigs were sailed in this regatta.

Click image for a larger image

RS Aero 7 Florida State Championships

1st 5 Peter Hansen USSCMC, FL 2 2 2 1 1 2 1 [3] 11 pts
2nd 1422 Eric Aker / Massachusetts, MA 4 1 1 2 2 4 [5] 1 15 pts
3rd 68 Monica Wilson / USSCMC, FL 1 3 3 3 [4] 1 2 4 17 pts
4th 1738 Tony Corkell / Carolina Sailing club, NC [10/OCS] 6 4 5 3 3 3 2 26 pts
5th 1378 Paul Gingras / The Sailfish Club of Florida, FL 5 4 5 6 6 6 4 [7] 36 pts
6th 7 David Solnick / Sebago C&SC, Brooklyn, NY 6 5 6 4 5 [7] 7 5 38 pts
7th 16 Simeon Thomas / Denver Sailing Association, CO 3 8 7 [10/DNF] 10/DNC 5 6 6 45 pts
8th 66 Ross Martin / Ocala Sailing Club, FL 7 7 [8] 7 7 8 8 8 52 pts
9th 1280 Danielle Chandler / Sandy Point Progressive Sports, FL 9/TLE 9/TLE 9/TLE 9/TLE [10/DNC] 9 9 9 63 pts

RS Aero 9 Florida State Championships

1st 1282 Marc Jacobi / Cedar Point Yacht Club, CT 1 1 1 1 1 1 [2] 1 7 pts
2nd 45 David Chapin / Lake Eustis SC, FL 2 [3] 2 3 2 2 1 2 14 pts
3rd 1982 Madhaven Thirumalai / Cedar Point Yacht Club, CT 3 2 3 2 [4] 3 3 3 19 pts
4th 9 Bill McKenzie / Palm Beach SC, FL 5 5 [7] 4 3 5 5 4 31 pts
5th 6 Brian Gilcher / NOMAD 4 4 4 6 [7] 4 4 5 31 pts
6th 78 Jerzy Sliwinski / Marsh Creek Yacht Club [7] 6 5 5 5 6 6 6 39 pts
7th 1610 Gregory Popp / Halifax Sailing Association, FL 6 7 6 7 6 [10/DNC] 10/DNC 10/DNC 52 pts
8th 1824 Michael Housley / Maryland, MD 8/TLE 8/TLE 8 8/TLE [10/DNF] 7 7 7 53 pts
9th TBD Terry Greenfield / Fairhope & Buccaneer YC [10/DNC] 10/DNC 10/DNC 10/DNC 10/DNC 10/DNC 10/DNC 10/DNC 70 pts

Greg Popp
16 February 2017 18:18 GMT

Related articles

RS Aero Florida State Championships 16 February 2017 18:18
National 18 Championships at Hayling Island SC 13 February 2017 22:19
Rutland sailor selected for America’s Cup event 13 February 2017 9:12
International 5O5 Worlds heading to USA 10 February 2017 6:12
Olympic Classes Spring Series opens at WPNSA 9 February 2017 6:18
Tiger Trophy - Make that a win for Walker and Bedborough 5 February 2017 23:47
Tiger Trophy - Walker and Bedborough lead day 1 4 February 2017 19:50
The early bird catcheth the Moth 1 February 2017 19:05
Solos head for RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 31 January 2017 11:39
Optimists set new record at Trofeo Ciudad de Torrevieja 31 January 2017 10:27
Australian 12-Footer Interdominions 17 January 2017 17:53
2017 RYA Youth National Championships entry now open 16 January 2017 18:14


Latest






















UK Hosted