RS Aero Florida State Championships

Held at the US Sailing Center of Martin County located along the Indian River lagoon in Jensen Beach, Florida, eighteen racers signed up for this second largest US East Coast RS Aero event.

The mix of sailors that registered included several 9ers that had competed the Midwinters weekend prior in Palm Beach. There were several competitors new to the Aero to include Olympic level sailors Monica Wilson and Dave Chapin.

The racing was extremely competitive in both the 9 and 7 divisions, no 5 rigs were sailed in this regatta.

RS Aero 7 Florida State Championships

1st 5 Peter Hansen USSCMC, FL 2 2 2 1 1 2 1 [3] 11 pts

2nd 1422 Eric Aker / Massachusetts, MA 4 1 1 2 2 4 [5] 1 15 pts

3rd 68 Monica Wilson / USSCMC, FL 1 3 3 3 [4] 1 2 4 17 pts

4th 1738 Tony Corkell / Carolina Sailing club, NC [10/OCS] 6 4 5 3 3 3 2 26 pts

5th 1378 Paul Gingras / The Sailfish Club of Florida, FL 5 4 5 6 6 6 4 [7] 36 pts

6th 7 David Solnick / Sebago C&SC, Brooklyn, NY 6 5 6 4 5 [7] 7 5 38 pts

7th 16 Simeon Thomas / Denver Sailing Association, CO 3 8 7 [10/DNF] 10/DNC 5 6 6 45 pts

8th 66 Ross Martin / Ocala Sailing Club, FL 7 7 [8] 7 7 8 8 8 52 pts

9th 1280 Danielle Chandler / Sandy Point Progressive Sports, FL 9/TLE 9/TLE 9/TLE 9/TLE [10/DNC] 9 9 9 63 pts



RS Aero 9 Florida State Championships

1st 1282 Marc Jacobi / Cedar Point Yacht Club, CT 1 1 1 1 1 1 [2] 1 7 pts

2nd 45 David Chapin / Lake Eustis SC, FL 2 [3] 2 3 2 2 1 2 14 pts

3rd 1982 Madhaven Thirumalai / Cedar Point Yacht Club, CT 3 2 3 2 [4] 3 3 3 19 pts

4th 9 Bill McKenzie / Palm Beach SC, FL 5 5 [7] 4 3 5 5 4 31 pts

5th 6 Brian Gilcher / NOMAD 4 4 4 6 [7] 4 4 5 31 pts

6th 78 Jerzy Sliwinski / Marsh Creek Yacht Club [7] 6 5 5 5 6 6 6 39 pts

7th 1610 Gregory Popp / Halifax Sailing Association, FL 6 7 6 7 6 [10/DNC] 10/DNC 10/DNC 52 pts

8th 1824 Michael Housley / Maryland, MD 8/TLE 8/TLE 8 8/TLE [10/DNF] 7 7 7 53 pts

9th TBD Terry Greenfield / Fairhope & Buccaneer YC [10/DNC] 10/DNC 10/DNC 10/DNC 10/DNC 10/DNC 10/DNC 10/DNC 70 pts



Greg Popp

16 February 2017 18:18 GMT