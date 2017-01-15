National 18 Championships at Hayling Island SC

The National 18 Class supports a thriving fleet, from the 75+ year old classic woodies through to the latest Morrison design.

In 2014 the Class took a bold step adopting the Morrison National 18 now known as the “Ultra”. There are now 20 Ultra’s built (or in construction).

The Championships at HISC support all the various designs of the National 18 and will also include the Chichester Harbour 18 classes.

With an unrivalled history of keen competition and a lively bonhomie amongst the multi generational fleets in clubs around England, Ireland, the Isle of man, Scotland & Wales this championship promises to be another must do event.

13 February 2017