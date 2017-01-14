Rutland sailor selected for America’s Cup event

Click image for a larger image

Seventeen O’pen BIC sailors have now been selected to participate in the America’s Cup Endeavour O’pen, June 15-18 in Bermuda.

O’pen BICs will be The Half Time Show between Race #1 and Race #2 of the America’s Cup Finals.

Youth sailors, age 15 and younger, coming from Japan, France, New Zealand, Sweden, Australia, Great Britain, Italy, Germany, and Poland are now confirmed.

Gerald New - Sailweb

13 February 2017 9:12 GMT