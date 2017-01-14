Dinghy
 

Rutland sailor selected for America’s Cup event

Annabel Turnbull of Rutland SC will represent Britain at the America’s Cup Bic Endeavour O’pen, to be held in conjunction with the America’s Cup Finals in Bermuda.

Click image for a larger image

Seventeen O’pen BIC sailors have now been selected to participate in the America’s Cup Endeavour O’pen, June 15-18 in Bermuda.

O’pen BICs will be The Half Time Show between Race #1 and Race #2 of the America’s Cup Finals.

Youth sailors, age 15 and younger, coming from Japan, France, New Zealand, Sweden, Australia, Great Britain, Italy, Germany, and Poland are now confirmed.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
13 February 2017 9:12 GMT

Related articles

Rutland sailor selected for America’s Cup event 13 February 2017 9:12
International 5O5 Worlds heading to USA 10 February 2017 6:12
Olympic Classes Spring Series opens at WPNSA 9 February 2017 6:18
Tiger Trophy - Make that a win for Walker and Bedborough 5 February 2017 23:47
Tiger Trophy - Walker and Bedborough lead day 1 4 February 2017 19:50
The early bird catcheth the Moth 1 February 2017 19:05
Solos head for RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 31 January 2017 11:39
Optimists set new record at Trofeo Ciudad de Torrevieja 31 January 2017 10:27
Australian 12-Footer Interdominions 17 January 2017 17:53
2017 RYA Youth National Championships entry now open 16 January 2017 18:14
Monaco Optimist Team Racing - Final 15 January 2017 23:13
Semi-finalists for Optimist Team racing at Monaco 14 January 2017 20:35


Latest






















UK Hosted