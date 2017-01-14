Rutland sailor selected for America’s Cup event

Annabel Turnbull of Rutland SC will represent Britain at the America’s Cup Bic Endeavour O’pen, to be held in conjunction with the America’s Cup Finals in Bermuda.
Seventeen O’pen BIC sailors have now been selected to participate in the America’s Cup Endeavour O’pen, June 15-18 in Bermuda.
O’pen BICs will be The Half Time Show between Race #1 and Race #2 of the America’s Cup Finals.
Youth sailors, age 15 and younger, coming from Japan, France, New Zealand, Sweden, Australia, Great Britain, Italy, Germany, and Poland are now confirmed.
13 February 2017 9:12 GMT