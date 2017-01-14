International 5O5 Worlds heading to USA

On September 20 to 29, Severn Sailing Association (SSA) and Eastport Yacht Club (EYC), situated on the mouth of the Severn River, will host the 2017 International 5O5 World Championships.

SSA and EYC have joined forces to host the 5O5 Worlds providing world-class facilities and race management.

Over the course of 10 days, some of the world's best sailors will come together in Annapolis to compete for the International 5O5's highest prize.

See the championship website

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



G New

10 February 2017 6:12 GMT