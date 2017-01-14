Olympic Classes Spring Series opens at WPNSA

Cameron Tweedle took the first Finn race win on Saturday but it was Hector Simpson who dominated Sunday, finishing the overall winner by three points.

In the men's 49er Chris Taylor and Sam Batten battled with Morgan Peach and Rhos Hawes for the overall win. Eventually taking a one point victory.

Megan Brickwood and Ellie Aldridge claimed victory in the three boat Open 49erFX event.

In the men's 470 three boat event Martin Wrigley and James Taylor won the by three points.

In the women's 470 Sarah Norbury and Katie Dabson also dominated to take a nine point win.

In the Nacra 17, Sam Barker and Jess Darcy were clear winners ahead of Paul Wakelin and Joshua O’Brien.

The largest fleet was the RS:X 8.5 Women’s Fleet with 11 entries. Here Noelle Finch dominate, not finishing out of the top three.

Finch finished 13 points clear of Weymouth’s Lily Young with Christchurch’s Emma Wilson third.

In the seven strong RS:X 8.5 Men’s Fleet, Youth sailor Josh Carey took event honours while Dan Wilson consistent top results saw him top the RS:X 9.5 fleet ahead of Andy Brown and Matt Barton.

Winner of the 2.4mR event was Will Street.

The RYA Olympic Classes Spring Series will conclude on May 20-21 at Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy.

9 February 2017 6:18 GMT