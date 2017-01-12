Tiger Trophy - Make that a win for Walker and Bedborough

After fog closed down the course at Rutland SC, the results from the end of sailing Saturday stand as Final.

After three races Saturday, day 1 of the two day event for the Rutland Challenge for the John Merricks Tiger Trophy, Walker and Bedborough (2,1,2) were tied on points with Philip Meakins Osprey (1,2,36).

See the results and Saturday write-up

G New

5 February 2017 23:47 GMT