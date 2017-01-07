Tiger Trophy - Walker and Bedborough lead day 1

Click image for a larger image

After three races Saturday, day 1 of the two day event for the Rutland Challenge for the John Merricks Tiger Trophy, Walker and Bedborough (2,1,2) are tied on points with Philip Meakins Osprey (1,2,36).

In third place Russell and Penny Clark (11,3,1) also in an RS400. And in fourth are Paul and Mark Oakey in yet another RS400.

The spell is broken by Ian Pinnell and Norman Byrd in a 505, then in sixth place is top Solo helm, Mike Sims.

To add even more variety the 18ft Skiff of Stewart Mears, Tristain Hutt and Gearge Hand is in seventh.

Rutland Challenge for the John Merricks Tiger Trophy (130 entris)

1st RS400 1432 Ian WALKER and Keith BEDBOROUGH Dalgety Bay SC -2 1 2 5 3 pts

2nd Osprey 1347 Philip MEAKINS and Tba TBA Warsash sc 1 2 -36 39 3 pts

3rd RS400 1074 Russell CLARK and Penny CLARK RNSA / Stokes Bay SC -11 3 1 15 4 pts

4th RS400 1441 Paul OAKEY and Mark OAKEY Portchester Sailing Club 3 -5 3 11 6 pts

5th 505 9131 Ian PINNELL and Norman BYRD Northampton Sailing Club 4 4 -5 13 8 pts

6th Solo 5491 Michael SIMS and Carsington Sailing Club -32 9 4 45 13 pts

7th 18ft Skiff 92 Stewart MEARS and Tristain Hutt, Gearge Hand Burham 6 -8 7 21 13 pts

8th RS400 1262 Josh METCALFE and Jack HOLDEN Y Felinheli (131 DNF) 7 8 146 15 pts

9th OK 1 Charlie CUMBLEY and Warsash Sailing Club -19 11 6 36 17 pts

10th Musto Skiff 544 Ben SCHOOLING Stokes Bay -16 6 12 34 18 pts

11th RS200 985 Chay TAYLOR and Niamh DAVIES Burnham Sailing Club -20 14 9 43 23 pts

12th Laser 210020 Alistair GOODWIN Haversham SC -17 13 10 40 23 pts

13th RS800 1166 Ralph SINGLETON and Sophie SINGLETON Datchet water s c 15 12 -46 73 27 pts

14th Merlin Rocket 3768 Rob CAGE and Nicky ERSKINE-TULLOCH Thames Sailing Club 13 -17 14 44 27 pts

15th Fireball 15122 Dave HALL and Paul CONSTABLE Blackwater Sailing Club 5 23 -43 71 28 pts

16th Merlin Rocket 3758 Tim SAXTON and Jodie GREEN Grafham SC 9 (131 OCS) 19 159 28 pts

17th Fireball 15133 Kevin HOPE and Russell THORNE Notts county sailing club 8 21 -30 59 29 pts

18th GP14 14174 Fergus BARNHAM and Andy HUNTER Northampton Sailing Club -33 20 11 64 31 pts

19th Fireball 15096 Christian BIRRELL and Vyv TOWNEND Bough Beech SC 18 (131 OCS) 13 162 31 pts

20th 505 9158 Ben ILIFFE and Paddy LEWIS Datchet Water Sailing Club 14 -34 20 68 34 pts

