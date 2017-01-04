The early bird catcheth the Moth

Click image for a larger image

With six months remaining, this event to be held at the Fraglia vela Malcesine on Lake Garda in late July has already attracted a record number of entrants.

Something of an Olympic Laser shoot out is in prospect, with reigning Moth World Champion, 2008 Gold Medallist and Artemis Racing helmsman Paul Goodison (GBR) going up against 2012 Gold Medallist and Oracle Team USA tactician Tom Slingsby (AUS) and 2016 Gold Medallist Tom Burton (AUS).

2016 Laser Radial Olympic Silver Medallist and 2014 Women’s Moth World Champion Annalise Murphy (IRL) leads the charge in the growing women’s fleet against reigning champion Wakako Tabata (JPN) and 2013 Women’s Champion Emma Gravare (SWE).

Among the past champions, 2009 & 2013 Moth World Champion Bora Gulari (USA) makes a comeback to the class after taking time out to compete in the Nacra 17 at the Rio Olympics.

Also making a return after Olympic and Americas Cup commitments, dual medallist Iain Jensen (AUS) will be looking to improve on his top 10 result in 2015.

The Aussies obviously fancy their chances in Lake garda conditions. Thirty Australian entrants will make the journey, lining up against a large British contingent (53 entries).

New Moth countries Argentina, Ireland and Finland are well represented, alongside competitors from growing fleets in Poland, Greece, Croatia, Slovenia, Norway, Canada and Bermuda.

Going up against the established Mach2 and Exocet designs will be a new Australian built Moth and not short of innovative ideas, winner of the 2013 Mini Transat Benoit Marie (FRA) returns with a new boat for the event.

2016 European Champion Mike Lennon (GBR) will also debut a new design, the Lennon PP Moth designed by David Hollom and built by White Formula in the UK - get a look at this new design at the London Dinghy Show, 4 & 5 March.

G New

1 February 2017 19:05 GMT