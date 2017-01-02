Solos head for RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

Three versions of the Solo will on the stand including a Winder FRP fitted out with Allen Brothers equipment.

P&B will have their P&B/ Poulson FRP on display which is now being built by Richard Wagstaff.

The John Poulson shape is very distinctive and Olly Wells will be putting it through it's paces in 2017.

The third Solo on the stand is the NSCA President's boat, Supersparticus, a beautifully built Gosling FRP composite. The rig is supplied by Super Spars and utilises the M7+ and B+ boom.

North Sails Super Series Open Meetings

1. Noble Marine Winter Championship (25 February) Draycote Water

2. Spring Championship (29 April) Oxford SC

3. Nation's Cup (5-7 May) Medemblik, Holland

4. Welsh Sea Championship (27-28 May) Abersoch SC

5. Nigel Pusinelli Trophy (3-4 June) Hayling Island SC

6. Noble Marine National Championship (9-14 July) Royal Torbay YC

7. Inland Championship (9-10 September) Rutland Water sc

8. Scottish Championship (23-24 September) Largo Bay SC

9. EOS (14 October) Grafham Water SC

Plus 1 the following Championships can be counted:

Midland Area Championship (1 April) Draycote Water SC

Southern Area Championship (20-21 May) Felpham YC

Northern Championship (10-11 June) Burwain SC

Eastern Area Championship (24 June) Leigh on Sea SC

Salcombe Regatta (13-18 August) Salcombe SC

G New

31 January 2017 11:39 GMT