Solos head for RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

In March the Solo Association will be out in force at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show, traditionally the curtain raiser to the season.

Three versions of the Solo will on the stand including a Winder FRP fitted out with Allen Brothers equipment.

P&B will have their P&B/ Poulson FRP on display which is now being built by Richard Wagstaff.

The John Poulson shape is very distinctive and Olly Wells will be putting it through it's paces in 2017.

The third Solo on the stand is the NSCA President's boat, Supersparticus, a beautifully built Gosling FRP composite. The rig is supplied by Super Spars and utilises the M7+ and B+ boom.

North Sails Super Series Open Meetings

1. Noble Marine Winter Championship (25 February) Draycote Water
2. Spring Championship (29 April) Oxford SC
3. Nation's Cup (5-7 May) Medemblik, Holland
4. Welsh Sea Championship (27-28 May) Abersoch SC
5. Nigel Pusinelli Trophy (3-4 June) Hayling Island SC
6. Noble Marine National Championship (9-14 July) Royal Torbay YC
7. Inland Championship (9-10 September) Rutland Water sc
8. Scottish Championship (23-24 September) Largo Bay SC
9. EOS (14 October) Grafham Water SC

Plus 1 the following Championships can be counted:

Midland Area Championship (1 April) Draycote Water SC
Southern Area Championship (20-21 May) Felpham YC
Northern Championship (10-11 June) Burwain SC
Eastern Area Championship (24 June) Leigh on Sea SC
Salcombe Regatta (13-18 August) Salcombe SC

G New
31 January 2017 11:39 GMT

