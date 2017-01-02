Optimists set new record at Trofeo Ciudad de Torrevieja

385 competitors from 23 countries, took part in the 10th edition of the Optimist 'Trofeo Ciudad de Torrevieja' in Spain. A record for the event.
Paul Hameeteman NED was the overall winner, Jose Toronjo ESP was second tied on points with Marco Gradoni ITA.
In fourth place was Maxime Thommen SUI, also first placed girl.
Best placed British competitor was 12th placed William Heathcote from Lymington. Next was Jamie Cook form the Cardiff Bay YC in 25th.
Optimits - Trofeo Ciudad de Torrevieja (385 entries)
1st NED 3261 Paul Hameeteman 2 6 2 71 2 83 12 pts
2nd ESP 2296 TORONJO LOBO JOSE 4 13 8 1 1 27 14 pts
3rd ITA 8705 Marco Gradoni 7 2 3 3 6 21 14 pts
4th SUI 1680 Maxime Thommen 9 1 1 13 7 31 18 pts
5th POR 2434 Beatriz Gago 4 5 4 8 7 28 20 pts
6th ESP 2399 Baltasar Nacho 11 4 22 3 9 49 27 pts
7th SUI 1776 Arnaud Grange 9 6 15 16 1 47 31 pts
8th USA 17251 DAVEN SUBBIAH 1 1 13 26 17 58 32 pts
9th ITA 8686 Giulia Sepe 7 5 6 56 14 88 32 pts
10th ESP 2674 BENEYTO LANCHO SAMUEL 3 12 2 50 17 84 34 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
31 January 2017 10:27 GMT