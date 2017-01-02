Optimists set new record at Trofeo Ciudad de Torrevieja

Click image for a larger image

Paul Hameeteman NED was the overall winner, Jose Toronjo ESP was second tied on points with Marco Gradoni ITA.

In fourth place was Maxime Thommen SUI, also first placed girl.

Best placed British competitor was 12th placed William Heathcote from Lymington. Next was Jamie Cook form the Cardiff Bay YC in 25th.

Optimits - Trofeo Ciudad de Torrevieja (385 entries)

1st NED 3261 Paul Hameeteman 2 6 2 71 2 83 12 pts

2nd ESP 2296 TORONJO LOBO JOSE 4 13 8 1 1 27 14 pts

3rd ITA 8705 Marco Gradoni 7 2 3 3 6 21 14 pts

4th SUI 1680 Maxime Thommen 9 1 1 13 7 31 18 pts

5th POR 2434 Beatriz Gago 4 5 4 8 7 28 20 pts

6th ESP 2399 Baltasar Nacho 11 4 22 3 9 49 27 pts

7th SUI 1776 Arnaud Grange 9 6 15 16 1 47 31 pts

8th USA 17251 DAVEN SUBBIAH 1 1 13 26 17 58 32 pts

9th ITA 8686 Giulia Sepe 7 5 6 56 14 88 32 pts

10th ESP 2674 BENEYTO LANCHO SAMUEL 3 12 2 50 17 84 34 pts

