Click image for a larger image

Winner after nine races was 'Sydney Sailmakers' of Nick Press and Andrew Hayes AUS on equal points with 'Geotherm' with Brad Hobs and Billy Lusty AUS.

25 teams from Australia and New Zealand took part in the nine races.

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

17 January 2017 17:53 GMT