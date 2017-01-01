2017 RYA Youth National Championships entry now open

Click image for a larger image

Over 300 competitors are expected for the event on Hayling Island, Hampshire.

This, the premier event on the RYA Youth Racing calendar, returns to HISC in April for the first time since 2011.

Entries are invited for the following events:

Laser Standard – Laser Radial Boys – Laser Radial Girls

Neil Pryde RS:X 8.5 Boys – Neil Pryde RS:X 8.5 Girls

420 Boys – 420 Girls – 420 Mixed

29er Boys – 29er Girls – 29er Mixed

Catamaran Handicap Open (detailed in the NOR)

To be eligible to compete, all competitors must be under the age of 21 on 31 December 2017.

With the exception of 420 sailors entered into the 2017 GBR 420 Class Association World and Junior European Championship selection events.

For all classes the Entry Deadline is midnight Sunday 5 March 2017.

Enter Here on the RYA website

The Late Entry Deadline is midnight Sunday 12 March 2017.

For information on HISC accommodation and campervans, please check the HISC website or contact the Office - 023 9246 3768.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb.co.uk

16 January 2017 18:14 GMT