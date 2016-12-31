Dinghy
 

Monaco Optimist Team Racing - Final

It was a full house for the Nordics with newcomers, the Bodensee YC Ueberlingen of Germany, dethroning Swiss title holders, Société Nautique de Genève.


“It’s the first time we’ve come and it has been a great regatta. It wasn’t easy every day, we had to fight hard but it was worth it,” beamed one of the German team’s members after prize-giving.

The Swedes from the Royal Swedish Yacht Club, also new to the event, were hard on their heels followed by the Finnish from Helsingfors Segelklubb.

The British team from Hayling Island SC finished seventh.

The programme proved intensive over the four days with no less than 150 races held.

Monaco Optimist Team Racing 2017 - Final Positions

1) Bodensee Yacht Club Ueberlingen (GER)
2) KSSS – Royal Swedish Yacht Club (SWE)
3) Helsingfors Segelklubb HSK (FIN)
4) Société Nautique de Genève (SUI)
5) Royal Danish Yacht Club (DEN)
6) Optimist Club Nederland (NED)
7) Hayling Island Sailing Club (GBR)
8) Club Nautic El Balis (ESP)
9) SNO Nantes (FRA)
10) Gstaad Yacht Club (SUI)
11) Yacht Club de Monaco (MON)
12) Circolo della Vela Sicilia (ITA)
13) Umag (CRO)
14) Yacht Club Italiano (ITA)
15) Royal Cork Yacht Club (IRL)
16) Parnu Yacht Club (EST)

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

G New
15 January 2017 23:13 GMT

Related articles

Monaco Optimist Team Racing - Final 15 January 2017 23:13
Semi-finalists for Optimist Team racing at Monaco 14 January 2017 20:35
RS Aero UK Winter Series - Overall Results after 3 events 14 January 2017 8:57
Monaco Optimist Team Race 2017 - Day 2 14 January 2017 8:27
Monaco Optimist Team Race 2017 - Day 1 12 January 2017 17:52
Historic win for Firefly class at Bloody Mary 7 January 2017 17:23
Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson are Cadet World Champions 4 January 2017 22:46
Cadet Worlds - Harris and Wilkinson top leaderboard 2 January 2017 22:32
36th Grafham Grand Prix with 192 entries 2 January 2017 17:51
Cadet 2016 World Championships - Argentina hit the front 1 January 2017 17:23
Hayling Island Christmas Cracker - Softly-softly 1 January 2017 10:21
Cadet Worlds - New leaders after Day 2 31 December 2016 19:23


Latest






















UK Hosted