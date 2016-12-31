Monaco Optimist Team Racing - Final





“It’s the first time we’ve come and it has been a great regatta. It wasn’t easy every day, we had to fight hard but it was worth it,” beamed one of the German team’s members after prize-giving.

The Swedes from the Royal Swedish Yacht Club, also new to the event, were hard on their heels followed by the Finnish from Helsingfors Segelklubb.

The British team from Hayling Island SC finished seventh.

The programme proved intensive over the four days with no less than 150 races held.

Monaco Optimist Team Racing 2017 - Final Positions

1) Bodensee Yacht Club Ueberlingen (GER)

2) KSSS – Royal Swedish Yacht Club (SWE)

3) Helsingfors Segelklubb HSK (FIN)

4) Société Nautique de Genève (SUI)

5) Royal Danish Yacht Club (DEN)

6) Optimist Club Nederland (NED)

7) Hayling Island Sailing Club (GBR)

8) Club Nautic El Balis (ESP)

9) SNO Nantes (FRA)

10) Gstaad Yacht Club (SUI)

11) Yacht Club de Monaco (MON)

12) Circolo della Vela Sicilia (ITA)

13) Umag (CRO)

14) Yacht Club Italiano (ITA)

15) Royal Cork Yacht Club (IRL)

16) Parnu Yacht Club (EST)

