RS Aero UK Winter Series - Overall Results after 3 events

The RS Aero 7 and RS Aero 9s each qualifying for fleet status and Vodka and enjoying some very close, if slow, racing.

Peter Chaplin (Burghfield) regained his lead to take the Aero 9s and Daniel Wigmore (Grafham) took the Aero 7s.

After the flurry of Christmas and New Year events the RS Aero UK Winter Series is now three events in, each of those part of the GJW SailJuice series.

Twenty eight RS Aeros are now on the series score board with nine having two results so far.

Chris Larr (Northampton) holds the top spot after a steady 3, 4 with Daniel Wigmore in 2nd with a 2,8.

Equal 3rd overall so far are John Hobson (Notts County) and Peter Craggs (York RI) with a 5,6 each.

However, keep an eye out for the winners of the RS Aeros at these early events featuring in the later results:

Paul Bartlett (Starcross) won at Yorkshire's Brass Monkey, Tim Hire (Royal Lymington) won at Grafham and Peter Chaplin won Aeros at the Bloody Mary.

Top Youth so far is Tim, narrowly ahead of Matt Evans (Great Moor). Lead Lady is Jackie Craven (Yorkshire Dales), just pipping Emma Pearson (Weston).

RS Aero Winter Series - After 3 events

Brass Monkey - Grafham GP - Bloody Mary - Net Points



1st 1888 Chris LARR Northampton SC 100 3 4 7 pts

2nd 88 Daniel WIGMORE Grafham Water SC 100 2 8 10 pts

3rd 1745 John HOBSON Notts County SC 6 5 100 11 pts

4th 1509 Peter CRAGGS York RI SC 5 6 100 11 pts

5th 1258 Nick CRAVEN Yorkshire Dales SC 4 8 100 12 pts

6th 1566 Tim HIRE Royal Lymington YC 100 1 13 14 pts

7th 2074 Matt EVANS Great Moor SC 100 4 12 16 pts

8th 1264 Jackie CRAVEN Yorkshire Dales SC 7 10 100 17 pts

9th 2110 Emma PEARSON Weston SC 100 7 14 21 pts

10th 2162 Peter CHAPLIN Burghfield SC 100 100 1 101 pts

11th 1930 Paul BARTLETT Starcross YC 1 100 100 101 pts

12th 2152 Ben ROLFE Burghfield SC 100 100 2 102 pts

13th 1216 MattLULHAM-ROBINSON Yorkshire Dales SC 2 100 100 102 pts

14th 2148 Gareth GRIFFITHS Island Barn Res SC 100 100 3 103 pts

15th 1581 Steve STEWART Yorkshire Dales SC 3 100 100 103 pts

16th 2093 Peter BARTON Lymington Town SC 100 100 5 105 pts

17th 1089 Kent MARTIN Ogston SC 100 100 6 106 pts

18th 2157 Nigel ROLFE Burghfield SC 100 100 7 107 pts

19th 2114 Fernando GAMBOA Lee on Solent SC 100 100 9 109 pts

20th 1071 Alan MARKHAM Grafham Water SC 100 9 100 109 pts

21st 2070 Ben WEBB Rickmansworth SC 100 100 10 110 pts

22nd 2135 Emanuel ALEXANDRE YCGC FRANCE 100 100 11 111 pts

23rd 2109 Paul MCPARLAND Milton Keynes SC 100 11 100 111 pts

24th 1301 Emily DAVIS Great Moor SC 100 100 15 115 pts

25th 1219 Arnaud BOUCHEZ CNdeWimereuxFRANCE 100 100 16 116 pts

26th 2134 Alice LUCY Rutland SC 100 100 17 117 pts

27th 2133 Andrevon CAROLINE CNVA FRANCE 100 100 18 118 pts

28th 1891 Paul HILLS Rickmansworth SC 100 100 20 120 pts

This winter the Aero series visits 10 locations, spread over the length and breadth of the UK.

With only three events required to qualify most sailors should be able to pick two nearby events and only need to travel any distance once.

As per previous editions at least one of the counted results must be the UK Winter Championships at Oxford (18 February) or the UK Spring Championships at Island Barn (25 March).

Next up is the Steve Nicholson Trophy at Northampton on 28 January in aid of Asthma UK, twelve RS Aeros are signed up including a visitor from the Italy!

Peter Barton

14 January 2017 8:57 GMT