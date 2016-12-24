Dinghy
 

Monaco Optimist Team Race 2017 - Day 1

For this year’s Monaco Optimist Team Race regatta reserved for 16 teams of young sailors, all under 14, the YC Monaco invited the most competitive clubs from 11 countries.

From as far afield as northern and eastern Europe (Russia & Croatia) and north Africa (Tunisia), as well as Spain, Italy and France.

An original match race format for teams of four Optimists it brings to the fore not just the children’s technical prowess, but tactics and above all team-work.

Racing in two groups of eight, with the British team from Hayling Island SC in the Red group.

After three races, Denmark lead winning their three races. HISC won two of their three races as did Nantes, Monaco and Spain.

In the second black group not all the races were completed.

Germany, Holland and Sweden won two races each.

Gerald New - Sailweb
12 January 2017 17:52 GMT

