Monaco Optimist Team Race 2017 - Day 1

From as far afield as northern and eastern Europe (Russia & Croatia) and north Africa (Tunisia), as well as Spain, Italy and France.

An original match race format for teams of four Optimists it brings to the fore not just the children’s technical prowess, but tactics and above all team-work.

Racing in two groups of eight, with the British team from Hayling Island SC in the Red group.

After three races, Denmark lead winning their three races. HISC won two of their three races as did Nantes, Monaco and Spain.

In the second black group not all the races were completed.

Germany, Holland and Sweden won two races each.

Gerald New - Sailweb

12 January 2017 17:52 GMT