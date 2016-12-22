Historic win for Firefly class at Bloody Mary

Winner Alex and Thomas Davey - Click image for a larger image

The Firefly of Barney Smith and Finian Morris finished second, with the Solo of Mike Sims in third.

The Firefly class was the single-hander class in the 1948 Olympics sailed in Torbay, with the gold medal going to late Paul Elvstrom of Denmark (1928-2016).

A light breeze for the 287 entries in the famous Queen Mary SC pursuit race, with the front half of the fleet looking very traditional.

Firefly, Solo and Enterprise classes filling the leading places, with the even older, mighty Thames A rater taking three places in the first 12 finishers.

The spinnaker/trapeze classes were left to drift home later, an unusual reversal of the norm.

44th Bloody Mary - Overall leaders (287 entries)

1st Firefly 2649 Alex DAVEY / Thomas DAVEY Royal Harwich Yacht Club

2nd Firefly 3119 Barney SMITH / Finian MORRIS, Papercourt Sailing Club

3rd Solo 5491 Michael SIMS / Carsington Sailing Club

4th Enterprise 23349 Ann JACKSON / Alan SKEENS, Burghfield Sailing Club

5th Solo 5670 Vince HOREY / King George Sailing Club

6th Solo 5080 Fraser HAYDEN / Papercourt Sailing Club

7th Thames A Rater 24 Jamie STEWART / James DATE, Frensham Pond Sailing Club

8th Solo 5651 Lawrence CREASER / Hayling Island Sailing Club

9th Miracle 4040 Neal GIBSON / Keith MACEY Redoubt Sailing Club

10th GP14 13251 Ian DOBSON / Gemma MARSHALL Burwain SC

11th Enterprise 22901 Paul YOUNG / Nancy GUDGEON Midland Sailing Club

12th Thames A Rater 20 Ben PALMER / Handsome SAM, Hayling Island Sailing Club

13th Topper 47641 Sam JONES / Hill Head Sailing Club

14th Firefly 792 Oli BURROWS / Alex BAXTER, West Oxfordshire Sailing Club

15th Solo 5666 Andrew BOYCE / Papercourt Sailing Club

16th Enterprise 21932 Ben BURROWS / Bea BURROWS, West Oxfordshire Sailing Club

17th Streaker 691 Paul JAGO / Attenborough Sailing Club

18th Solo 5466 Paul PLAYLE / Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club

19th GP14 14095 Matt BURGE / Aimee BURGE, Poole Yacht Club

20th Laser 210020 Alistair GOODWIN / Haversham Sailing Club

21st RS200 1642 Maria STANLEY / Rob HENDERSON, Itchenor Sailing Club

22nd Solo 5138 Patrick OVERS / Paxton Lakes Sailing Club

23rd Firefly 4125 James NICOLL / Joe SCARBOROUGH, West Oxfordshire Sailing Club

24th Comet Trio 394 Alex HORLOCK / Robert HORLOCK Exe Sailing Club

25th National 12 3530 Graham CAMM / Zoe BALLANTYNE Burghfield Sailing Club

26th Laser 169280 Andrew KERR / Weirwood SC

27th Topper 47807 Leo WILKINSON / Maidenhead Sailing Club

28th Topper 47257 Bill HUDSON / Newhaven & seaford Sailing Club

29th RS Feva XL 230 Dylan MCPHERSON / Dylan COLLINGBOURNE, Burnham Sailing club

30th Topper 47750 Maxi TUSTAIN / Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club

