Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson are Cadet World Champions

Click image for a larger image

A win in the penultimate race ahead of Argentina's Santiago Plantie and Matias Finsterbusch in sixth, put the British pair in control of their fate for the final race.

A win by Plantie and Finsterbusch in the final race, but they could do no more, as Harris and Wilkinson finished safely in third to clinch the World title by five points.

Plantie and Finsterbusch finished second overall with countryman Mateo Ronchi and Valentino Lancon in third.

Britain's Hattie and Hamish Collingridge were fourth and Ellie Wootton and Amelia Mayhew fifth overall.

Cadet 2016 World Championship - Final Leaders after 10 races (55 entries)

1st GBR 9985 Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson 25 pts

2nd ARG 9729 Santiago Plantie and Matias Finsterbusch 30 pts

3rd ARG 9725 Mateo Ronchi and Valentino Lancon 53 pts

4th GBR 9877 Hattie Collingridge and Hamish Collingridge 53.1 pts

5th GBR 9876 Ellie Wootton and Amelia Mayhew 64 pts

6th ARG 9479 Lucio Pasquariello and Diego Pasquariello 65 pts

7th GBR 9962 Cara Bland and Ines Green 72 pts

8th GBR GBR10002 Megan Fergusson and Yasmin Sfaxi 78 pts

9th ARG 9472 Lucas Pruden and Franco Diaz Tamayo 83 pts

10th GBR 9020 Anna Morgan and Jemima Hill 90 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



G New

4 January 2017 22:46 GMT