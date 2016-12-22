Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson are Cadet World Champions

Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson of Britain are the new Cadet World Champions.
A win in the penultimate race ahead of Argentina's Santiago Plantie and Matias Finsterbusch in sixth, put the British pair in control of their fate for the final race.
A win by Plantie and Finsterbusch in the final race, but they could do no more, as Harris and Wilkinson finished safely in third to clinch the World title by five points.
Plantie and Finsterbusch finished second overall with countryman Mateo Ronchi and Valentino Lancon in third.
Britain's Hattie and Hamish Collingridge were fourth and Ellie Wootton and Amelia Mayhew fifth overall.
Cadet 2016 World Championship - Final Leaders after 10 races (55 entries)
1st GBR 9985 Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson 25 pts
2nd ARG 9729 Santiago Plantie and Matias Finsterbusch 30 pts
3rd ARG 9725 Mateo Ronchi and Valentino Lancon 53 pts
4th GBR 9877 Hattie Collingridge and Hamish Collingridge 53.1 pts
5th GBR 9876 Ellie Wootton and Amelia Mayhew 64 pts
6th ARG 9479 Lucio Pasquariello and Diego Pasquariello 65 pts
7th GBR 9962 Cara Bland and Ines Green 72 pts
8th GBR GBR10002 Megan Fergusson and Yasmin Sfaxi 78 pts
9th ARG 9472 Lucas Pruden and Franco Diaz Tamayo 83 pts
10th GBR 9020 Anna Morgan and Jemima Hill 90 pts
Full results here
G New
4 January 2017 22:46 GMT