Cadet Worlds - Harris and Wilkinson top leaderboard

The first race, race 7, was a win for Britain's Hattie and Hamish Collingridge, with second going to Belgium's Victor De Ripainsel and Kobe Stroobandt.

Third place went to Santiago Plantie and Matias Finsterbusch of Argentina.

Britain's Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson did not finish, but came back in race 8 to claim their second win of the championship and a five point overall lead.

Plantie and Finsterbusch were in second place and claim second overall.

Hattie and Hamish Collingridge rounded off a great day with a third place and are now fifth overall.

Overnight leaders Mateo Ronchi and Valentino Lancon ARG, drop to third overall after a 5 and 32.

Cadet 2016 World Championship - Leaders after 8 races (55 entries)

1st GBR 9985 Jamie Harris / Antonia Wilkinson 9 3 1 8 5 3 (56.0 DNF) 1 86 30 pts

2nd ARG 9729 Santiago Plantie / Matias Finsterbusch 12 -20 6 4 1 7 3 2 55 35 pts

3rd ARG 9725 Mateo Ronchi / Valentino Lancon 2 -34 4 1 2 1 5 32 81 47 pts

4th ARG 9479 Lucio Pasquariello / Diego Pasquariello 5 10 2 9 3 10 12 -14 65 51 pts

5th GBR 9877 Hattie Collingridge / Hamish Collingridge 23 6 5 5 -25 9.7 RDG 1 3 77.7 52.7 pts

6th GBR 9876 Ellie Wootton / Amelia Mayhew -33 4 18 7 15 2 4 8 91 58 pts

7th GBR 9962 Cara Bland / Ines Green 3 1 7 -39 24 11 9 10 104 65 pts

8th ARG 9726 Lucas Manuel / Jazmin Boix 13 8 -36 2 11 17 10 16 113 77 pts

9th GBR 10002 Megan Fergusson / Yasmin Sfaxi 7 9 9 30 16 8 6 (56.0 BFD) 141 85 pts

10th ARG 9472 Lucas Pruden / Franco Diaz Tamayo 24 19 -26 3 8 14 7 20 121 95 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

2 January 2017 22:32 GMT