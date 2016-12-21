36th Grafham Grand Prix with 192 entries

Click image for a larger image

Winners of the fast fleet: Dave White and Jon Sweet of Grafham Water SC in a Formula 18, with Chris Pickles and Matt Sharman from Delph SC first monohull in an RS400.

Winner of the Medium fleet was David Goudie of Grafham Water SC in an RS600.

Winners of the Slow fleet were another Grafham Water pair, Ben Saxton and Izzy Hamilton in an RS200.

36th Grafham Grand Prix 2017 - Fast Fleet after 3 races (42 entries)

1st FMulti Formula 18 David WHITE Jon SWEET Grafham Water SC -1 1 1 3 2 pts

2nd FMono RS400 Chris PICKLES Matt SHARMAN Delph Sailing Club 3 -6 2 11 5 pts

3rd FMono Musto Skiff Ben SCHOOLING Stokes Bay SC -5 2 5 12 7 pts

4th FMulti Nacra F16 William SUNNOCKS Megan SMITH Brightlingsea SC 2 -14 6 22 8 pts

5th FMono Musto Skiff Paul MOLESWORTH Stokes Bay SC 4 4 -7 15 8 pts

6th FMono Musto Skiff Richard SMITH Wilsonian SC 8 3 -17 28 11 pts

7th FMono 505 Nathan BATCHELOR Norman BYRD Northampton SC 7 5 (43.0 BFD) 55 12 pts

8th FMono RS400 Sam KNIGHT John KNIGHT Bartley SC 6 7 -8 21 13 pts

9th FMono RS400 Russell CLARK Emma CLARKE RNSA / Stokes Bay SC -15 10 4 29 14 pts

10th FMono RS800 Ralph SINGLETON Sophie SINGLETON Datchet Water SC 9 8 -11 28 17 pts

36th Grafham Grand Prix 2017 - Medium Fleet after 3 races (73 entries)

1st MMono RS600 David GOUDIE Grafham Water SC -5 1 1 7 2 pts

2nd MMono Fireball Christian BIRRELL / Vyv TOWNEND Bough Beech 1 2 -7 10 3 pts

3rd MMono Fireball Kevin HOPE / Russell THORNE Nottinghamshire County SC 4 -9 5 18 9 pts

4th MMono Osprey Philip MEAKINS / Bryony MEAKINS Warsash SC -7 5.5 4 16.5 9.5 pts

5th MMono Merlin Rocket Dan WILLET / Pete NICHOLSON Brightlingsea SC -10 8 2 20 10 pts

6th MMono Scorpion Tom JEFFCOTE / Tim HARTLEY Shoreham sc -14 4 6 24 10 pts

7th MMono Fireball Dave HALL / Paul CONSTABLE Blackwater SC 2 -33 9 44 11 pts

8th MMono Merlin Rocket David WINDER / Rory MACKENSIE Hellingworth Lake SC (74.0 DNC) 3 8 85 11 pts

9th MMono Merlin Rocket Ben MCGRANE / Roz MCGRANE Netley SC 3 10 -17 30 13 pts

10th MMono Blaze Mike LYONS Blaze CA / Burghfield -12 12 3 27 15 pts

36th Grafham Grand Prix 2017 - Slow Fleet after 3 races (77 entries)

1st SMono RS200 Ben SAXTON / Izzy HAMILTON Grafham Water SC 1 -3 1 5 2 pts

2nd SMono RS200 Matt MEE / Emma NORRIS Burghfield SC 2 -4 3 9 5 pts

3rd SMono Laser Alistair GOODWIN Haversham SC/WPNSA -6 1 5 12 6 pts

4th SMono Laser Jack HOPKINS Delph Sailing Club 4 2 -15 21 6 pts

5th SMono Laser Craig WILLIAMSON HISC/Uni Portsmouth -10 5 2 17 7 pts

6th SMono RS200 Jonny MCGOVERN / Sarah MCGOVERN Port Dinorwic 3 -6 6 15 9 pts

7th SMono RS200 Rob HENDERSON / Rheanna PAVEY Hayling Island SC 5 -15 7 27 12 pts

8th SMono Laser Ross WILLIAMS Grafham Water SC 9 8 -13 30 17 pts

9th SMono National 12 Nick COPSEY / Stephen CARVER Stokes Bay SC 8 -19 12 39 20 pts

10th SMono Laser Joe SCURRAH Carsington SC 11 10 -18 39 21 pts

Full results available here

