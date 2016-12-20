Cadet 2016 World Championships - Argentina hit the front

Click image for a larger image

Ronchi and Lancon of Argentina were the in-form crew, with a 2, 1, result to take the overall lead by ten points.

With the discard triggered after six races they were able to drop a 34 from race 2.

In second overall are Britain's Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson who had a 5, 3 and dropped a ninth.

Third overall are Lucio and Diego Pasquariello of Argentina. They had a 3 and 10 today.

Santiago Plantie and Matias Finsterbusch of Argentina won the first race (race 5)

Cadet 2016 World Championship - Leaders after 6 races (55 entries)

1st 9725 ARG Mateo Ronchi / Valentino Lancon 2 -34 4 1 2 1 44 10 pts

2nd 9985 GBR Jamie Harris / Antonia Wilkinson -9 3 1 8 5 3 29 20 pts

3rd 9479 ARG Lucio Pasquariello / Diego Pasquariello 5 -10 2 9 3 10 39 29 pts

4th 9729 ARG Santiago Plantie / Matias Finsterbusch 12 -20 6 4 1 7 50 30 pts

5th 9962 GBR Cara Bland / Ines Green 3 1 7 -39 24 11 85 46 pts

6th 9876 GBR Ellie Wootton / Amelia Mayhew -33 4 18 7 15 2 79 46 pts

7th 10002 GBR Megan Fergusson / Yasmin Sfaxi 7 9 9 -30 16 8 79 49 pts

8th 9726 ARG Lucas Manuel Zarate / Jazmin Boix 13 8 -36 2 11 17 87 51 pts

9th 9877 ARG Hattie Collingridge / Hamish Collingridge 23 6 5 5 -25 12.8 RDG 76.8 51.8 pts

10th 2713 AUS Alyssa Kelsey / Mitchell Kelsey 10 -28 11 13 4 18 84 56 pts



Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

1 January 2017 17:23 GMT