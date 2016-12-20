Hayling Island Christmas Cracker - Softly-softly

Just enough wind on Saturday for a successful 2016 Christmas Cracker Pursuit Race with 35 keen entries
Led-off bang on schedule by the RS Fevas, followed by a strong fleet of Solos and a pack of RS 220s.
While bringing up the rear were the 505, Ospreys and a couple of International 14s.
Eventual winners were Frances Peters and Freddy Wood in an RS200, with second the Solo of Nick Peters and third Greg Wells and Andrew Jameson in a Flying 15.
Hayling Island SC - Christmas Cracker (35 entries)
1st RS 200 Frances Peters / Freddy Wood HISC
2nd SOLO Nick Peters / HISC
3rd FLYING 15 Greg Wells / Andrew Jameson HISC
4th SOLO Alex Butler / HISC
5th SOLO Neil Davison / HISC
6th RS 200 Paddy Gamble / Abbie Davies HISC
7th RS 200 Robbie McDonald / Caroline McDonald HISC
8th SOLO Matt Coleman / HISC
9th SOLO Robin Gadd / HISC
10th SOLO Nick Rawlings / HISC
11th RS 200 Jamie Allen / Christopher Clark HISC
12th SOLO David Steel / HISC
13th RS 200 Nev Watson / Sophie Watson HISC
14th FIREBALL David Sayce / Nick Rees HISC
15th LASER (Std) Phil McDonald / HISC
16th SOLO Ted Gadd / HISC
17th LASER (Std) Rich Bailey / HISC
18th RS 200 Charles Whelan / Cat Seddon HISC
19th RS FEVA XL S Kilpatrick / Poppy Kilpatrick HISC
20th RS FEVA XL Annie Hammett / Emma Wells HISC
1 January 2017 10:21 GMT