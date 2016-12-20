Hayling Island Christmas Cracker - Softly-softly





Led-off bang on schedule by the RS Fevas, followed by a strong fleet of Solos and a pack of RS 220s.

While bringing up the rear were the 505, Ospreys and a couple of International 14s.

Eventual winners were Frances Peters and Freddy Wood in an RS200, with second the Solo of Nick Peters and third Greg Wells and Andrew Jameson in a Flying 15.

Hayling Island SC - Christmas Cracker (35 entries)

1st RS 200 Frances Peters / Freddy Wood HISC

2nd SOLO Nick Peters / HISC

3rd FLYING 15 Greg Wells / Andrew Jameson HISC

4th SOLO Alex Butler / HISC

5th SOLO Neil Davison / HISC

6th RS 200 Paddy Gamble / Abbie Davies HISC

7th RS 200 Robbie McDonald / Caroline McDonald HISC

8th SOLO Matt Coleman / HISC

9th SOLO Robin Gadd / HISC

10th SOLO Nick Rawlings / HISC

11th RS 200 Jamie Allen / Christopher Clark HISC

12th SOLO David Steel / HISC

13th RS 200 Nev Watson / Sophie Watson HISC

14th FIREBALL David Sayce / Nick Rees HISC

15th LASER (Std) Phil McDonald / HISC

16th SOLO Ted Gadd / HISC

17th LASER (Std) Rich Bailey / HISC

18th RS 200 Charles Whelan / Cat Seddon HISC

19th RS FEVA XL S Kilpatrick / Poppy Kilpatrick HISC

20th RS FEVA XL Annie Hammett / Emma Wells HISC

Full results here



G New

1 January 2017 10:21 GMT