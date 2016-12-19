Cadet Worlds - New leaders after Day 2

Image El Ojo Nautico - Click image for a larger image

Harris and Wilkingson won the first race of day 2 with Lucio and Diego Pasquariello ARG taking second and Katie Spark and Connor Line GBR in third.

In the second race Mateo Ronchi and Valentino Lancom ARG won, which with their fourth from the first race helped them to recover to fourth overall.

Lucas Manuel Zarate and Jazmin Boix ARG were second and Lucas Pruden and Franco Diaz Tamayo ARG third.

But overall the eighth of Harris and Wilkingson in the second race took them into a five point lead, while Cara Bland and Ines Green GBR who led after the first day, dropped to sixth.

Note that no discard has been taken yet.

Cadet 2016 World Championship - Leaders after 4 races (55 entries)

1st GBR 9985 Jamie Harris / Antonia Wilkingson 9 3 1 8 21 pts

2nd ARG 9479 Lucio Pasquariello / Diego Pasquariello 5 10 2 9 26 pts

3rd GBR 9877 Hattie Collingridge / Hamish Collingridge 23 6 5 5 39 pts

4th ARG 9725 Mateo Ronchi / Valentino Lancon 2 34 4 1 41 pts

5th ARG 9729 Santiago Plantie / Matias Finsterbusch 12 20 6 4 42 pts

6th GBR 9962 Cara Bland / Ines Green 3 1 7 39 50 pts

7th ARG 9478 Mariano Pesallaccia / Martin Diaz Tamayo 8 18 15 10 51 pts

8th GBR 10002 Megan Fergusson / Yasmin Sfaxi 7 9 9 30 55 pts

9th ARG 9726 Lucas Manuel Zarate / Jazmin Boix 13 8 36 2 59 pts

10th GBR 9876 Ellie Wootton / Amelia Mayhew 33 4 18 7 62 pts

11th AUS 2713 Alyssa Kelsey / Mitchell Kelsey 10 28 11 13 62 pts

12th ARG 9723 Teo Zecchin / Ana Zecchin 11 24 14 18 67 pts

13th ARG 9472 Lucas Pruden / Franco Diaz Tamayo 24 19 26 3 72 pts

14th ARG 9727 Leticia Rodriguez Viegas / Constanza Lopez 1 29 24 22 76 pts

15th BEL 9854 Sarah Roosen / Lisemarie Vandamme 27 21 13 15 76 pts

16th GBR 10001 Harry Chatterton / Faye Chatterton 16 14 20 28 78 pts

17th AUS 9562 Charlie Goodfellow / Toby Legg 36 5 34 6 81 pts

18th GBR 9020 Anna Morgan / Jemima Hill 30 13 22 19 84 pts

19th GBR 9984 Isobel Speirs / Emily Speirs 29 16 23 16 84 pts

20th CZE 9773 Sara Tkadlecova / Tadeas Tkadlec 26 7 40 12 85 pts

Full results here



Gerald New - Sailweb

31 December 2016 19:23 GMT