Cadet Worlds - Britain's Cara Bland and Ines Green lead

The local crews, more used to light winds, mastered in the first race, but the British boats took over in the second race, when the wind reached 12 knots approximately.

Bland and Green won the second race from Victor De Ripainsel and Kobe Stroobandt of Belgium with Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkingson of Britain in third.

Winners of the first race, Leticia Rodriguez Viegas and Constanza Lopez ARG, only managed a 29 in race two and dropped to 11th overall.

Cadet 2016 World Championship - Leaders after 2 races (55 entries)

1st GBR 9962 Cara Bland and Ines Green 3 1 4 pts

2nd GBR 9985 Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkingson 9 3 12 pts

3rd ARG 9479 Lucio Pasquariello and Diego Pasquariello 5 10 15 pts

4th GBR 10002 Megan Fergusson and Yasmin Sfaxi 7 9 16 pts

5th ARG 9726 Lucas Manuel Zarate and Jazmin Boix 13 8 21 pts

6th BEL 8404 Victor De Ripainsel and Kobe Stroobandt 22 2 24 pts

7th ARG 9478 Mariano Pesallaccia and Martin Diaz Tamayo 8 18 26 pts

8th ARG 9722 Melina Haertel and Isabel Piccola 15 11 26 pts

9th ARG 9730 Julian Mariscal and Tomas Smurra 6 22 28 pts

10th GBR 9877 Hattie Collingridge and Hamish Collingridge 23 6 29 pts

11th ARG 9727 Leticia Rodriguez Viegas and Constanza Lopez 1 29 30 pts

12th GBR 10001 Harry Chatterton and Faye Chatterton 16 14 30 pts

13th ARG 9729 Santiago Plantie and Matias Finsterbusch 12 20 32 pts

14th CZE 9773 Sara Tkadlecova and Tadeas Tkadlec 26 7 33 pts

15th GBR 8997 Ryan Wilkinson and Megara Wilkinson 18 15 33 pts

16th ARG 9723 Teo Zecchin and Ana Zecchin 11 24 35 pts

17th ARG 9725 Mateo Ronchi and Valentino Lancon 2 34 36 pts

18th AUS 9628 Isabella Declerck and Isabel Willcox 4 32 36 pts

19th GBR 9876 Ellie Wootton and Amelia Mayhew 33 4 37 pts

20th BEL 9839 Eline Spittaels and Aurelie Boven 14 23 37 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

30 December 2016 17:36 GMT