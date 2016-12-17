Cadet Worlds - Day 1

Click image for a larger image

Second place went to Mateo Ronchi and Valentino Lancon ARG, with Britain's Cara Bland and Ines Green in third.

Cadet Worlds 2016 - Day 1, Race 1 leaders (55 entries)

1st ARG 9727 Leticia Rodriguez Viegas and Constanza Lopez 1 pts

2nd ARG 9725 Mateo Ronchi and Valentino Lancon 2 pts

3rd GBR 9962 Cara Bland and Ines Green 3 pts

4th AUS 9628 Isabella Declerck Isabel Willcox 4 pts

5th ARG 9479 Lucio Pasquariello Diego Pasquariello 5 pts

6th ARG 9730 Julian Mariscal Tomas Smurra 6 pts

7th GBR 10002 Megan Fergusson Yasmin Sfaxi 7 pts

8th ARG 9478 Mariano Pesallaccia Martin Diaz Tamayo 8 pts

9th GBR 9985 Jamie Harris Antonia Wilkingson 9 pts

10th AUS 2713 Alyssa Kelsey Mitchell Kelsey 10 pts

11th ARG 9723 Teo Zecchin Ana Zecchin 11 pts

12th ARG 9729 Santiago Plantie Matias Finsterbusch 12 pts

13th ARG 9726 Lucas Manuel Zarate Jazmin Boix 13 pts

14th BEL 9839 Eline Spittaels Aurelie Boven 14 pts

15th ARG 9722 Melina Haertel Isabel Piccola 15 pts

16th GBR 10001 Harry Chatterton Faye Chatterton 16 pts

17th ARG 9473 Sebastian Romero Violeta De Stefano 17 pts

18th GBR 8997 Ryan Wilkinson Megara Wilkinson 18 pts

19th AUS 9523 Dominic Randall Elliot Hughes 19 pts

20th BEL 9965 Laura Spittaels Anouck De Ripainsel 20 pts

21st ARG 9474 Noe Zecchin Gonzalo Ridolfi 21 pts

22nd BEL 8404 Victor De Ripainsel Kobe Stroobandt 22 pts

23rd GBR 9877 Hattie Collingridge Hamish Collingridge 23 pts

24th ARG 9472 Lucas Pruden Franco Diaz Tamayo 24 pts

25th GER 9814 Karina Winter Lia-Marie Sturm 25 pts

26th CZE 9773 Sara Tkadlecova Tadeas Tkadlec 26 pts

27th BEL 9854 Sarah Roosen Lisemarie Vandamme 27 pts

28th GER 8885 Hannes Rosler Paulina Bocker 28 pts

29th GBR 9984 Isobel Speirs Emily Speirs 29 pts

30th GBR 9020 Anna Morgan Jemima Hill 30 pts

31st BEL 9836 Hannah Roosen Charlotte Marien 31 pts

32nd GBR 9983 Katie Spark Connor Line 32 pts

33rd GBR 9876 Ellie Wootton Amelia Mayhew 33 pts

34th NED 9175 Tobias Teunissen Tjalf Sint 34 pts

35th AUS 9778 William Cooper Hugo Allison 35 pts



Gerald New - Sailweb

29 December 2016 19:38 GMT