Cadet Worlds - Day 1

Leticia Rodriguez Viegas and Constanza Lopez of Argentina won the opening race of the Cadet World 2016 Championships.
Click image for a larger image
Second place went to Mateo Ronchi and Valentino Lancon ARG, with Britain's Cara Bland and Ines Green in third.
Cadet Worlds 2016 - Day 1, Race 1 leaders (55 entries)
1st ARG 9727 Leticia Rodriguez Viegas and Constanza Lopez 1 pts
2nd ARG 9725 Mateo Ronchi and Valentino Lancon 2 pts
3rd GBR 9962 Cara Bland and Ines Green 3 pts
4th AUS 9628 Isabella Declerck Isabel Willcox 4 pts
5th ARG 9479 Lucio Pasquariello Diego Pasquariello 5 pts
6th ARG 9730 Julian Mariscal Tomas Smurra 6 pts
7th GBR 10002 Megan Fergusson Yasmin Sfaxi 7 pts
8th ARG 9478 Mariano Pesallaccia Martin Diaz Tamayo 8 pts
9th GBR 9985 Jamie Harris Antonia Wilkingson 9 pts
10th AUS 2713 Alyssa Kelsey Mitchell Kelsey 10 pts
11th ARG 9723 Teo Zecchin Ana Zecchin 11 pts
12th ARG 9729 Santiago Plantie Matias Finsterbusch 12 pts
13th ARG 9726 Lucas Manuel Zarate Jazmin Boix 13 pts
14th BEL 9839 Eline Spittaels Aurelie Boven 14 pts
15th ARG 9722 Melina Haertel Isabel Piccola 15 pts
16th GBR 10001 Harry Chatterton Faye Chatterton 16 pts
17th ARG 9473 Sebastian Romero Violeta De Stefano 17 pts
18th GBR 8997 Ryan Wilkinson Megara Wilkinson 18 pts
19th AUS 9523 Dominic Randall Elliot Hughes 19 pts
20th BEL 9965 Laura Spittaels Anouck De Ripainsel 20 pts
21st ARG 9474 Noe Zecchin Gonzalo Ridolfi 21 pts
22nd BEL 8404 Victor De Ripainsel Kobe Stroobandt 22 pts
23rd GBR 9877 Hattie Collingridge Hamish Collingridge 23 pts
24th ARG 9472 Lucas Pruden Franco Diaz Tamayo 24 pts
25th GER 9814 Karina Winter Lia-Marie Sturm 25 pts
26th CZE 9773 Sara Tkadlecova Tadeas Tkadlec 26 pts
27th BEL 9854 Sarah Roosen Lisemarie Vandamme 27 pts
28th GER 8885 Hannes Rosler Paulina Bocker 28 pts
29th GBR 9984 Isobel Speirs Emily Speirs 29 pts
30th GBR 9020 Anna Morgan Jemima Hill 30 pts
31st BEL 9836 Hannah Roosen Charlotte Marien 31 pts
32nd GBR 9983 Katie Spark Connor Line 32 pts
33rd GBR 9876 Ellie Wootton Amelia Mayhew 33 pts
34th NED 9175 Tobias Teunissen Tjalf Sint 34 pts
35th AUS 9778 William Cooper Hugo Allison 35 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
29 December 2016 19:38 GMT