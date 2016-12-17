50th Cadet Worlds ready for the New Year

Click image for a larger image

The 50th Cadet World Championships is to be held at Club Nautico Albatros, Buenos Aires over Christmas and New Year.

The GBR team will be up against strong squads from Uruguay as well as those from Europe and Australia.

Everyone is well aware that no one has yet managed to beat the Argentinian sailors on their home waters in the history of the Cadet Class World Championship.

The Neilson GBR Cadet World Team is made up 10 boats of 20 young sailors aged from 10 to 17 years.

Neilson GBR Cadet World Team

1. 9985 Jamie Harris and Toni Wilkinson

2. 9984 Isobel Speirs and Emily Speirs

3. 10001 Harry Chatterton and Faye Chatterton

4. 9876 Ellie Wooton and Amelia Mayhew

5. 10002 Megan Ferguson and Yasmin Sfaxi

6. 9321 Katie Spark and Connor Line

7. 9877 Hattie Collingridge and Hamish Collingridge

8. 9962 Cara Bland and Ines Green

9. 8997 Ryan Wilkinson and Eliza Jones

10. 9020 Anna Morgan and Jemima Hill

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

24 December 2016 17:48 GMT