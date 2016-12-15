41st Christmas Race - Finals day in Palamos

Katie Davies and Madeleine Watkins - Click image for a larger image

400 boats from 23 nations took part in the Olympic and World Sailing Youth classes international regatta in Palamos.

Of the British entries, in the men's 470 three crews made it to the medal race with Martin Wrigley and Rory Hunter finishing 8th.

In the women's 470, two GBR in the medal race with Sarah Norbury and Katie Dabsonwere seventh overall.

Callum Dixon was the best of three British competitors in the Finn, he finished 14th.

Click image for a larger image

In the Laser, Sam Whaley finished 12th. And in the women's Radial, Clementine Thompson finished top GBR in 6th.

Max Clapp and Ross Banham finished 6th in the 29er.

In the 420, Rhys Lewis and Drew Wright were 30th in the Boys and in the Girls, Cosima Lewis and Sophie Holloway were 16th.

Christmas Race Regatta - Final leaders

Radial Masculino (34 participantes)

1 Rafael de la Hoz (ESP), 19 p

2 Matías Sabaté (ESP), 19 p

3 Milo Gil-Taylor (GBR), 23 p

Finn (31 participantes)

1 Facundo Olezza (ARG), 20 p

2 Milan Vujasinovic (CRO), 26 p

3 Ondrej Teply (CZE), 30 p

Laser Standard (41 participantes)

1 Sergey Komissarov (RUS), 17 p

2 Duko Bos (NED), 25 p

3 Filip Cizkiewicz (POL), 33 p

Radial Femenino (22 participantes)

1 Francesca Clapcich (ITA), 11 p

2 Maxime Jonker (NED), 14 p

3 Tatiana Drozdovskaya (BLR), 19 p

470 Masculino (28 participantes)

1 Jordi Xammar/Nicolá Rodríguez (ESP), 22 p

2 Borys Shvets/Pavlo Matsuyev (UKR), 23 p

3 Simon Diesch/Philipp Autenrieth (GER), 24 p

470 Femenino (10 participantes)

1 Cassandre Blandi/Aloise Retornaz (FRA), 16 p

2 Silvia Mas/Paula Barceló (ESP), 29 p

3 Charlotte Yven/Marine Riou (FRA), 32 p

420 Femenino (39 participantes)

1 Aina Colom/Vicky Sisk (ESP), 14 p

2 Clara Olivé/Lea Carpentier (FRA), 18 p

3 Julia Miñana/Silvia Sebastiá (ESP), 29 p

420 Masculino (55 participantes)

1 Jules Devic/Tim Carpentier (FRA), 22 p

2 Paul Cousin/Ulysse Migraine (FRA), 46 p

3 Enzo Balenger/Clemen Cron (FRA), 3 p

49er (16 participantes)

1 Kévin Fischer/Yann Jauvin (FRA), 24 p

2 Dominik Buksak/Szymon Wierzbicki (POL), 37 p

3 Erwan Fischer/Thibauth Julien (FRA), 40 p

FX (13 participantes)

1 Jeske Kisters/Robin Becker (NED), 16 p

2 Bart Lambriex/Cecile Janmaat (NED), 23 p

3 Cas Van Dongen/Pim Van Vugt (NED), 25 p

29er (19 participantes)

1 Albert Gelpí/Alexandre Boquet (ESP), 12 p

2 Margherita Porro/Luca Fracassi (ITA), 24 p

3 Ivan Volchkov/Nikita Kanafev (RUS), 24 p

Europe (40 participantes)

1 Sergi Pérez (ESP), 13 p

2 Alejandro Pareja (ESP), 25 p

3 Daniel Campoy (ESP), 26 p

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

22 December 2016 17:22 GMT