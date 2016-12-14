Christmas Race in Palamos - Another tough day





After a complete day lost due to the strong wind conditions, some of the classes managed to race on Wednesday but no sailing for the 420 girls, 29er, FX and Laser radial men and women.

Thursday they will race the Medal races.

It looks like British competitors will take part in the men and women's 470 medal races, but not in podium contention.

Also three will start in the women's Radial, and Max Clapp and Ross Banham are in with a chance of a podium place in the 29er.

In the boys Radial, Milo Gill-Taylor and Ben Whaley are knocking on the podium.

Wednesdy's Sailing

In the Finn Class, the Argentine Olympic Facundo Olezza, leads after two second places. Spain's Alex Muscat (CN Garraf) and the Croatian Milan Vujasinovic are in second and third.

In 470 the Spain's Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez have temporarily lost the lead, new leaders are Simon Diesch and Phillip Autenrieth of Germany. Third are the Ukrainians Borys Shvets and Pavlo Matsuyev.

In women's 470 the French Cassandre Blandin and Aloise Return lead with seven of eight wins. They lead from Spain's Bàrbara Cornudella and Sara López and Silvia Mas and Paula Barcelo.

The 49ers managed a single race early in the afternoon. Dominik Buksak and Wierzbicki are the leaders. A point behind are the Danes Frederik Rask and Nikolaj Hoffmann, and the French Kévin Fischer and Yann Jauvin.

In the Laser the Russian Sergey Komissarov is first, followed by the Dutchman Diko Bos and the Czech Viktor Teply.

In men's 420 Male the French have the upper-hand. Devic and Carpentier, Balanger and Cron, and Cousin and Migraine will decide the medals.



Gerald New - Sailweb

21 December 2016 17:23 GMT