Aon Youth Worlds - Final Day in Auckland

Emma Wilson had already claimed the girls RS:X title and she duly completed her final race in second.

No other podium places were available to the British competitors, one of the hardest hit being Isabel Davies and Gemma Keers in the girls 420.

Despite winning two races and with other scores in single figures, two DSQ wrecked their podium place chances.

Italy won the Nations Trophy with Britain second.

29er Boys Final

1st GBR Crispin Beaumont / Tom Darling 55 pts

2nd FRA Gwendal Nael / Lilian Mercier 58 pts

3rd AUS John Cooley / Simon Hoffman 67 pts

4th FIN Alexander Gronblom / Martin Mikkola 86 pts

5th SWE Oscar Engstrom / Hugo Westberg 87 pts

6th URU Jose Pedro Chifflet / Federico Radovitzky 101 pts

RS:X Girls Final

1st GBR Emma Wilson 23 pts

2nd ISR Katy Spychakov 35 pts

3rd PER Maria Belen Bazo 43.1 pts

4th CHN Yue Tan 47 pts

5th RUS Mariam Sekhposyan 54 pts

6th ITA Giorgia Speciale 60 pts

420 Boys - Final

1st USA Wiley Rogers / Jack Parkin 22 pts

2nd ISR Ido Bilik / Ofek Shalgi 23 pts

3rd ARG Fausto Peralta / Martin Arroyo Verdi 42 pts

4th ESP Enrique Lujan / Pablo Lujan 45 pts

5th ITA Edoardo Ferraro / Francesco Orlando 52 pts

6th BRA Gustavo Abdulklech / Pietro Geronimi 60 pts

7th GBR Robbie King / Marcus Tressler 65 pts

420 Girls - Final

1st POL Julia Szmit / Hanna Dzik 26 pts

2nd ITA Alexandra Stalder / Silvia Speri 38 pts

3rd FRA Violette Dorange / Camille Orion 44 pts

4th USA Kathryn Hall / Ashton Borcherding 46 pts

5th ARG Camila Barletta / Micaela Del Pero 48 pts

6th BRA Olivia Belda / Marina Arndt 48 pts

GBR

9th GBR Isabel Davies / Gemma Keers 64 pts

29er Girls Final

1st AUS Natasha Bryant / Annie Wilmot 36 pts

2nd POL Aleksandra Melzacka / Maja Micinska 63 pts

3rd NZL Greta Stewart / Kate Stewart 64 pts

4th FIN Sirre Kronlof / Veera Hokka 81 pts

5th GBR Hannah Bristow / Emily Covell 94 pts

6th NED Ismene Usman / Elise Ruyter 94 pts

Nacra15 Mixed Final

1st FRA Tim Mourniac / Charles Dorange 24 pts

2nd USA Romain Screve / Ian Brill 55 pts

3rd BEL Henri Demesmaeker / Isaura Maenhaut 55 pts

4th ITA Gianluigi Ugolini / Maria Giubilei 58 pts

5th AUT Angelika Kohlendorfer / Matthaus Zochling 96 pts

6th NZL Jackson Keon / Tom Fyfe 97 pts

GBR:

10th GBR Jack Butters / James King 110 pts

Radial Boys Final

1st AUS Finnian Alexander 45 pts

2nd ITA Paolo Giargia 64 pts

3rd USA Carrson Pearce 69 pts

4th POL Jakub Rodziewicz 74 pts

5th ESP Ismael Iess Falcon 80 pts

6th DEN Patrick Doepping 88 pts

GBR:

8th GBR Daniel Whiteley 102 pts

Radial Girls Final

1st URU Dolores Moreira Fraschini 38 pts

2nd CRO Sandra Luli 45 pts

3rd ITA Carolina Albano 45 pts

4th HUN Maria Erdi 50 pts

5th GER Hannah Anderssohn 50 pts

6th FRA Louise Cervera 64 pts

GBR:

13th GBR Chloe Barr 98 pts

RS:X Boys Final

1st ISR Yoav Omer 18 pts

2nd NED Sil Hoekstra 48 pts

3rd CHN Chen Hao Chen 60 pts

4th ARU Mack van den Eerenbeemt 64 pts

5th FRA Titouan Le Bosq 67 pts

6th ITA Matteo Evangelisti 95 pts

GBR:

8th GBR Andy Brown 110 pts

