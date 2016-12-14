Aon Youth Worlds - Final Day in Auckland

The final day of the Aon Youth Worlds decided the remaining four gold medals, with Britain's Crispin Beaumont and Tom Darling turning-over the French pair to take the boys 29er title.
Emma Wilson had already claimed the girls RS:X title and she duly completed her final race in second.
No other podium places were available to the British competitors, one of the hardest hit being Isabel Davies and Gemma Keers in the girls 420.
Despite winning two races and with other scores in single figures, two DSQ wrecked their podium place chances.
Italy won the Nations Trophy with Britain second.
29er Boys Final
1st GBR Crispin Beaumont / Tom Darling 55 pts
2nd FRA Gwendal Nael / Lilian Mercier 58 pts
3rd AUS John Cooley / Simon Hoffman 67 pts
4th FIN Alexander Gronblom / Martin Mikkola 86 pts
5th SWE Oscar Engstrom / Hugo Westberg 87 pts
6th URU Jose Pedro Chifflet / Federico Radovitzky 101 pts
RS:X Girls Final
1st GBR Emma Wilson 23 pts
2nd ISR Katy Spychakov 35 pts
3rd PER Maria Belen Bazo 43.1 pts
4th CHN Yue Tan 47 pts
5th RUS Mariam Sekhposyan 54 pts
6th ITA Giorgia Speciale 60 pts
420 Boys - Final
1st USA Wiley Rogers / Jack Parkin 22 pts
2nd ISR Ido Bilik / Ofek Shalgi 23 pts
3rd ARG Fausto Peralta / Martin Arroyo Verdi 42 pts
4th ESP Enrique Lujan / Pablo Lujan 45 pts
5th ITA Edoardo Ferraro / Francesco Orlando 52 pts
6th BRA Gustavo Abdulklech / Pietro Geronimi 60 pts
7th GBR Robbie King / Marcus Tressler 65 pts
420 Girls - Final
1st POL Julia Szmit / Hanna Dzik 26 pts
2nd ITA Alexandra Stalder / Silvia Speri 38 pts
3rd FRA Violette Dorange / Camille Orion 44 pts
4th USA Kathryn Hall / Ashton Borcherding 46 pts
5th ARG Camila Barletta / Micaela Del Pero 48 pts
6th BRA Olivia Belda / Marina Arndt 48 pts
GBR
9th GBR Isabel Davies / Gemma Keers 64 pts
29er Girls Final
1st AUS Natasha Bryant / Annie Wilmot 36 pts
2nd POL Aleksandra Melzacka / Maja Micinska 63 pts
3rd NZL Greta Stewart / Kate Stewart 64 pts
4th FIN Sirre Kronlof / Veera Hokka 81 pts
5th GBR Hannah Bristow / Emily Covell 94 pts
6th NED Ismene Usman / Elise Ruyter 94 pts
Nacra15 Mixed Final
1st FRA Tim Mourniac / Charles Dorange 24 pts
2nd USA Romain Screve / Ian Brill 55 pts
3rd BEL Henri Demesmaeker / Isaura Maenhaut 55 pts
4th ITA Gianluigi Ugolini / Maria Giubilei 58 pts
5th AUT Angelika Kohlendorfer / Matthaus Zochling 96 pts
6th NZL Jackson Keon / Tom Fyfe 97 pts
GBR:
10th GBR Jack Butters / James King 110 pts
Radial Boys Final
1st AUS Finnian Alexander 45 pts
2nd ITA Paolo Giargia 64 pts
3rd USA Carrson Pearce 69 pts
4th POL Jakub Rodziewicz 74 pts
5th ESP Ismael Iess Falcon 80 pts
6th DEN Patrick Doepping 88 pts
GBR:
8th GBR Daniel Whiteley 102 pts
Radial Girls Final
1st URU Dolores Moreira Fraschini 38 pts
2nd CRO Sandra Luli 45 pts
3rd ITA Carolina Albano 45 pts
4th HUN Maria Erdi 50 pts
5th GER Hannah Anderssohn 50 pts
6th FRA Louise Cervera 64 pts
GBR:
13th GBR Chloe Barr 98 pts
RS:X Boys Final
1st ISR Yoav Omer 18 pts
2nd NED Sil Hoekstra 48 pts
3rd CHN Chen Hao Chen 60 pts
4th ARU Mack van den Eerenbeemt 64 pts
5th FRA Titouan Le Bosq 67 pts
6th ITA Matteo Evangelisti 95 pts
GBR:
8th GBR Andy Brown 110 pts
