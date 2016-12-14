Youth Worlds - 29er Gold for Beaumont and Darling

Click image for a larger image

The British pair needed to get at least four places between themselves and the French pair, Gwendal Nael and Lilian Mercier, who led going into the final race.

Always featuring in the leading three Beaumont and Darling followed the Argentine pair up the final leg, with the French back in eighth.

At the line Jose Pedro Chifflet and Federico Radovitzky URU took the win with Santiago Duncan and Elias Dalli ARG in second.

Beaumont and Darling crossed safely in third with Nael and Mercier finishing back in tenth and the Youth World title was theirs.

Nael and Mercier FRA took silver and John Cooley and Simon Hoffman AUS the bronze.

29er Boys - Aon Youth Worlds - Final overall leaders after 13 races

1st GBR Crispin Beaumont / Tom Darling 55 pts

2nd FRA Gwendal Nael / Lilian Mercier 58 pts

3rd AUS John Cooley / Simon Hoffman 67 pts

4th FIN Alexander Gronblom / Martin Mikkola 86 pts

5th SWE Oscar Engstrom / Hugo Westberg 87 pts

6th URU Jose Pedro Chifflet / Federico Radovitzky 101 pts

7th ESP Pep Costa / Fran Nunez 103 pts

8th ITA Federico Zampiccoli / Leonardo Chiste 109 pts

9th DEN Marcus Piron Kirketerp / Sebastian Olsen 114 pts

10th NZL Francesco Kayrouz / Oscar Gunn 115 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

19 December 2016 22:49 GMT