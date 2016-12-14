41st Christmas Race in Palamos - Day 2

After the second day of racing, Sarah Norbury and Katie Dabson are 5th in the Womens's 470. Leaders are Cassandre Blandin and Aloïse Retornaz of France.

Martin Wrigley and Rory Hunter are 9th in the men's 470. Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez of Spain lead.

Facundo Olezza of Greece leads the Finn event, where Cameron Tweedle is 13th and Markus Bettum 14th after five races.

Sam Whaley is 11th in the popular Laser event, where Sergey Komissarov of Russia is romping away at the front.

Big 420 fleets and in the women's event, Cosima Lewis and Sophie Holloway are 16th. Leaders are Aina Colom Miró and Vicky Sisk Reynés of Spain.

In the women's Radial, Clementine Thompson is in 6th, Ellie Cumpsty 9th and Freya Cumpsty 10th. Leader is Francesca Clapcich of Italy.

In the 29er after six races, Albert Gelpí and Alexandre Boquet of Spain lead. Best GBR are Max Clapp and Ross Banham in 4th.

Milo Gill-Taylor is 4th and Ben Whaley 5th in the boy's Radial. Victor Simo Baeza of Spain leads.

