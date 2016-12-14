Youth Worlds - RSX Gold for Emma Wilson

Five title winners were confirmed with a race to spare at the Youth World Championships, this included Britain's Emma Wilson with the girls RS:X title.
Emma Wilson added a 3, 4, 1, to her scoreline to take the RS:X title with a race to spare and 11 points clear.
In the Boys 29er, Crispin Beaumont and Tom Darling must wait for the final race to confirm their position.
The British pair are second, just four points off the leaders, Gwendal Nael and Lilian Mercier of France.
Beaumont and Darling with a 1, 11, 3 matched the French 29er pair with their 4, 8, 3, but failed to to make overall progress.
Now they will need to beat Nael and Mercier, with them more than four places back.
Other early title winners were:
The USA's Wiley Rogers and Jack Parkin in the boys 420, Tim Mourniac and Charles Dorange (FRA) the Nacra 15, Natasha Bryant and Annie Wilmot (AUS) take the girls 29er title and Israel's Yoav Omer the boys RS:X.
The final podium positions will have to wait for the last day's racing, but apart from the boy's 29er, no other British medals are within reach.
RS:X Girls after 12 races
1st GBR Emma Wilson 2 1 -6 4 1 1 1 1 2 3 4 1 27 21 pts
2nd ISR Katy Spychakov 3 (19 UFD) 1 3 5 3 3 4 4 2 2 2 51 32 pts
3rd CHN Yue Tan 7 2 3 -8 6 6 5 2 1 1 3 3 47 39 pts
4th PER Maria Belen Bazo 1 4 4 2 2 -10 7 6 3 5 1 4 49 39 pts
5th RUS Mariam Sekhposyan 4 5 8 1 -9 2 2 3 6 8 5 5 58 49 pts
6th ITA Giorgia Speciale 5 (19 UFD) 5 5 3 4 4 5 7 7 8 6 78 59 pts
29er Boys after 12 races
1st FRA Gwendal Nael / Lilian Mercier 4 5 3 9 1 2 6 3 -12 4 8 3 60 48 pts
2nd GBR Crispin Beaumont / Tom Darling 6 8 1 7 6 3 3 -18 4 1 11 2 70 52 pts
3rd AUS John Cooley / Simon Hoffman 2 7 2 4 (26 RET) 1 18 8 7 2 3 9 89 63 pts
4th FIN Alexander Gronblom / Martin Mikkola 3 1 5 12 8 11 5 11 3 14 2 -16 91 75 pts
5th SWE Oscar Engstrom / Hugo Westberg 16 3 4 5 3 12 9 10 1 9 -21 8 101 80 pts
6th ESP Pep Costa / Fran Nunez 14 (26 RET) 13 3 5 5 10 1 8 15 22 1 123 97 pts
29er Girls after 12 races
1st AUS Natasha Bryant / Annie Wilmot 6 3 3 1 3 3 2 -9 8 2 2 2 44 35 pts
2nd POL Aleksandra Melzacka / Maja Micinska 8 6 4 3 2 2 11 4 (25 UFD) 14 1 1 81 56 pts
3rd NZL Greta Stewart / Kate Stewart -13 4 7 7 6 4 5 3 2 7 6 7 71 58 pts
4th FIN Sirre Kronlof / Veera Hokka 4 2 1 15 19 5 3 6 (25 UFD) 4 12 5 101 76 pts
5th GBR Hannah Bristow / Emily Covell 1 1 2 17 -23 18 6 5 19 3 3 8 106 83 pts
6th NED Ismene Usman / Elise Ruyter 7 7 (25 UFD) 9 17 22 4 2 1 6 11 6 117 92 pts
420 Girls after 8 races
1st POL Julia Szmit / Hanna Dzik 5 1 5 4 1 -15 4 4 39 24 pts
2nd ITA Alexandra Stalder / Silvia Speri 3 3 -11 6 6 2 7 5 43 32 pts
3rd BRA Olivia Belda / Marina Arndt 7 2 12 -13 5 7 2 3 51 38 pts
4th FRA Violette Dorange / Camille Orion 10 9 1 -15 7 5 6 2 55 40 pts
5th USA Kathryn Hall / Ashton Borcherding 1 5 -14 2 8 12 3 10 55 41 pts
6th ARG Camila Barletta / Micaela Del Pero 13 8 3 10 9 3 -14 1 61 47 pts
GBR:
9th GBR Isabel Davies / Gemma Keers 2 (22 UFD) 6 1 22 DSQ 6 1 13 73 51 pts
420 Boys after 8 races
1st USA Wiley Rogers / Jack Parkin 1 6 4 1 -7 1 1 1 22 15 pts
2nd ISR Ido Bilik / Ofek Shalgi 5 5 1 3 3 (26 DSQ) 2 8 53 27 pts
3rd ARG Fausto Peralta / Martin Arroyo Verdi 3 1 8 -12 5 3 7 2 41 29 pts
4th ESP Enrique Lujan / Pablo Lujan 11 4 -15 11 1 6 4 3 55 40 pts
5th BRA Gustavo Abdulklech / Pietro Geronimi 9 3 5 4 (26 DSQ) 7 17 6 77 51 pts
6th ITA Edoardo Ferraro / Francesco Orlando 2 2 2 2 (26 BFD) 26 DSQ 3 18 81 55 pts
7th GBR Robbie King / Marcus Tressler 6 9 7 10 12 (26 DSQ) 5 7 82 56 pts
RS:X Boys after 12 races
1st ISR Yoav Omer 1 2 1 1 1 1 -4 3 1 1 1 1 18 14 pts
2nd NED Sil Hoekstra 2 4 6 7 4 (28 UFD) 2 2 3 4 6 3 71 43 pts
3rd ARU Mack van den Eerenbeemt (28 UFD) 1 2 3 3 12 12 10 4 2 2 2 81 53 pts
4th CHN Chen Hao Chen 7 7 4 5 -13 2 3 1 8 7 10 5 72 59 pts
5th FRA Titouan Le Bosq 5 -11 9 2 2 6 9 9 2 3 5 11 74 63 pts
6th ITA Matteo Evangelisti (28 UFD) 15 7 6 12 3 1 4 5 11 15 7 114 86 pts
GBR:
9th GBR Andy Brown 3 3 11 21 9 (28 DNF) 18 13 7 10 4 9 136 108 pts
Nacra15 Mixed after 12 races
1st FRA Tim Mourniac / Charles Dorange 2 (21 DSQ) 3 1 2 2 3 3 2 1 3 1 44 23 pts
2nd ITA Gianluigi Ugolini / Maria Giubilei 4 (21 DSQ) 7 4 9 6 1 1 1 5 6 2 67 46 pts
3rd USA Romain Screve / Ian Brill 7 2 -8 3 3 5 4 2 8 6 2 5 55 47 pts
4th BEL Henri Demesmaeker / Isaura Maenhaut 9 (21 DSQ) 5 2 4 4 2 5 3 3 7 6 71 50 pts
5th AUT Angelika Kohlendorfer / Matthaus Zochling 5 (21 DSQ) 10 6 12 9 10 6 4 7 4 13 107 86 pts
6th NZL Jackson Keon / Tom Fyfe 3 (21 DSQ) 2 10 7 10 6 11 13 8 15 8 114 93 pts
7th GBR Jack Butters / James King 6 (21 DSQ) 4 5 5 12 11 8 9 9 14 11 115 94 pts
Radial Boys after 8 races
1st AUS Finnian Alexander (58 DSQ) 3 9 1 1 1 1 10 84 26 pts
2nd ITA Paolo Giargia 6 13 -33 6 7 3 6 12 86 53 pts
3rd USA Carrson Pearce 9 10 -21 2 11 12 5 11 81 60 pts
4th ESP Ismael Iess Falcon 17 7 5 -20 3 5 18 5 80 60 pts
5th POL Jakub Rodziewicz 3 4 -32 26 5 21 9 1 101 69 pts
6th NZL George Gautrey 5 2 5 DPI1 8 DPI1 13 26 19 -49 127 78 pts
GBR:
9th GBR Daniel Whiteley 2 6 6 13 29 23 (58 UFD) 6 143 85 pts
Radial Girls after 8 races
1st GER Hannah Anderssohn 4 2 10 -18 8 2 5 1 50 32 pts
2nd URU Dolores Moreira Fraschini 3 6 -16 2 10 1 1 10 49 33 pts
3rd HUN Maria Erdi 2 1 14 (48 UFD) 11 5 2 2 85 37 pts
4th CRO Sandra Luli 1 3 8 DPI1 2 DPI1 -20 6 6 13 59 39 pts
5th ITA Carolina Albano 11 4 3 DPI1 (24 DPI1) 13 4 3 6 68 44 pts
6th FRA Louise Cervera 8 7 5 6 3 -20 19 4 72 52 pts
GBR:
12th GBR Chloe Barr 9 14 -31 5 22 7 17 8 113 82 pts
Full results here
Gerald New - Sailweb
19 December 2016 5:57 GMT