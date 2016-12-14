Youth Worlds - RSX Gold for Emma Wilson

Click image for a larger image

Emma Wilson added a 3, 4, 1, to her scoreline to take the RS:X title with a race to spare and 11 points clear.

In the Boys 29er, Crispin Beaumont and Tom Darling must wait for the final race to confirm their position.

The British pair are second, just four points off the leaders, Gwendal Nael and Lilian Mercier of France.

Beaumont and Darling with a 1, 11, 3 matched the French 29er pair with their 4, 8, 3, but failed to to make overall progress.

Now they will need to beat Nael and Mercier, with them more than four places back.

Other early title winners were:

The USA's Wiley Rogers and Jack Parkin in the boys 420, Tim Mourniac and Charles Dorange (FRA) the Nacra 15, Natasha Bryant and Annie Wilmot (AUS) take the girls 29er title and Israel's Yoav Omer the boys RS:X.

The final podium positions will have to wait for the last day's racing, but apart from the boy's 29er, no other British medals are within reach.

RS:X Girls after 12 races

1st GBR Emma Wilson 2 1 -6 4 1 1 1 1 2 3 4 1 27 21 pts

2nd ISR Katy Spychakov 3 (19 UFD) 1 3 5 3 3 4 4 2 2 2 51 32 pts

3rd CHN Yue Tan 7 2 3 -8 6 6 5 2 1 1 3 3 47 39 pts

4th PER Maria Belen Bazo 1 4 4 2 2 -10 7 6 3 5 1 4 49 39 pts

5th RUS Mariam Sekhposyan 4 5 8 1 -9 2 2 3 6 8 5 5 58 49 pts

6th ITA Giorgia Speciale 5 (19 UFD) 5 5 3 4 4 5 7 7 8 6 78 59 pts

29er Boys after 12 races

1st FRA Gwendal Nael / Lilian Mercier 4 5 3 9 1 2 6 3 -12 4 8 3 60 48 pts

2nd GBR Crispin Beaumont / Tom Darling 6 8 1 7 6 3 3 -18 4 1 11 2 70 52 pts

3rd AUS John Cooley / Simon Hoffman 2 7 2 4 (26 RET) 1 18 8 7 2 3 9 89 63 pts

4th FIN Alexander Gronblom / Martin Mikkola 3 1 5 12 8 11 5 11 3 14 2 -16 91 75 pts

5th SWE Oscar Engstrom / Hugo Westberg 16 3 4 5 3 12 9 10 1 9 -21 8 101 80 pts

6th ESP Pep Costa / Fran Nunez 14 (26 RET) 13 3 5 5 10 1 8 15 22 1 123 97 pts

29er Girls after 12 races

1st AUS Natasha Bryant / Annie Wilmot 6 3 3 1 3 3 2 -9 8 2 2 2 44 35 pts

2nd POL Aleksandra Melzacka / Maja Micinska 8 6 4 3 2 2 11 4 (25 UFD) 14 1 1 81 56 pts

3rd NZL Greta Stewart / Kate Stewart -13 4 7 7 6 4 5 3 2 7 6 7 71 58 pts

4th FIN Sirre Kronlof / Veera Hokka 4 2 1 15 19 5 3 6 (25 UFD) 4 12 5 101 76 pts

5th GBR Hannah Bristow / Emily Covell 1 1 2 17 -23 18 6 5 19 3 3 8 106 83 pts

6th NED Ismene Usman / Elise Ruyter 7 7 (25 UFD) 9 17 22 4 2 1 6 11 6 117 92 pts

420 Girls after 8 races

1st POL Julia Szmit / Hanna Dzik 5 1 5 4 1 -15 4 4 39 24 pts

2nd ITA Alexandra Stalder / Silvia Speri 3 3 -11 6 6 2 7 5 43 32 pts

3rd BRA Olivia Belda / Marina Arndt 7 2 12 -13 5 7 2 3 51 38 pts

4th FRA Violette Dorange / Camille Orion 10 9 1 -15 7 5 6 2 55 40 pts

5th USA Kathryn Hall / Ashton Borcherding 1 5 -14 2 8 12 3 10 55 41 pts

6th ARG Camila Barletta / Micaela Del Pero 13 8 3 10 9 3 -14 1 61 47 pts

GBR:

9th GBR Isabel Davies / Gemma Keers 2 (22 UFD) 6 1 22 DSQ 6 1 13 73 51 pts

420 Boys after 8 races

1st USA Wiley Rogers / Jack Parkin 1 6 4 1 -7 1 1 1 22 15 pts

2nd ISR Ido Bilik / Ofek Shalgi 5 5 1 3 3 (26 DSQ) 2 8 53 27 pts

3rd ARG Fausto Peralta / Martin Arroyo Verdi 3 1 8 -12 5 3 7 2 41 29 pts

4th ESP Enrique Lujan / Pablo Lujan 11 4 -15 11 1 6 4 3 55 40 pts

5th BRA Gustavo Abdulklech / Pietro Geronimi 9 3 5 4 (26 DSQ) 7 17 6 77 51 pts

6th ITA Edoardo Ferraro / Francesco Orlando 2 2 2 2 (26 BFD) 26 DSQ 3 18 81 55 pts

7th GBR Robbie King / Marcus Tressler 6 9 7 10 12 (26 DSQ) 5 7 82 56 pts

RS:X Boys after 12 races

1st ISR Yoav Omer 1 2 1 1 1 1 -4 3 1 1 1 1 18 14 pts

2nd NED Sil Hoekstra 2 4 6 7 4 (28 UFD) 2 2 3 4 6 3 71 43 pts

3rd ARU Mack van den Eerenbeemt (28 UFD) 1 2 3 3 12 12 10 4 2 2 2 81 53 pts

4th CHN Chen Hao Chen 7 7 4 5 -13 2 3 1 8 7 10 5 72 59 pts

5th FRA Titouan Le Bosq 5 -11 9 2 2 6 9 9 2 3 5 11 74 63 pts

6th ITA Matteo Evangelisti (28 UFD) 15 7 6 12 3 1 4 5 11 15 7 114 86 pts

GBR:

9th GBR Andy Brown 3 3 11 21 9 (28 DNF) 18 13 7 10 4 9 136 108 pts

Nacra15 Mixed after 12 races

1st FRA Tim Mourniac / Charles Dorange 2 (21 DSQ) 3 1 2 2 3 3 2 1 3 1 44 23 pts

2nd ITA Gianluigi Ugolini / Maria Giubilei 4 (21 DSQ) 7 4 9 6 1 1 1 5 6 2 67 46 pts

3rd USA Romain Screve / Ian Brill 7 2 -8 3 3 5 4 2 8 6 2 5 55 47 pts

4th BEL Henri Demesmaeker / Isaura Maenhaut 9 (21 DSQ) 5 2 4 4 2 5 3 3 7 6 71 50 pts

5th AUT Angelika Kohlendorfer / Matthaus Zochling 5 (21 DSQ) 10 6 12 9 10 6 4 7 4 13 107 86 pts

6th NZL Jackson Keon / Tom Fyfe 3 (21 DSQ) 2 10 7 10 6 11 13 8 15 8 114 93 pts

7th GBR Jack Butters / James King 6 (21 DSQ) 4 5 5 12 11 8 9 9 14 11 115 94 pts

Radial Boys after 8 races

1st AUS Finnian Alexander (58 DSQ) 3 9 1 1 1 1 10 84 26 pts

2nd ITA Paolo Giargia 6 13 -33 6 7 3 6 12 86 53 pts

3rd USA Carrson Pearce 9 10 -21 2 11 12 5 11 81 60 pts

4th ESP Ismael Iess Falcon 17 7 5 -20 3 5 18 5 80 60 pts

5th POL Jakub Rodziewicz 3 4 -32 26 5 21 9 1 101 69 pts

6th NZL George Gautrey 5 2 5 DPI1 8 DPI1 13 26 19 -49 127 78 pts

GBR:

9th GBR Daniel Whiteley 2 6 6 13 29 23 (58 UFD) 6 143 85 pts

Radial Girls after 8 races

1st GER Hannah Anderssohn 4 2 10 -18 8 2 5 1 50 32 pts

2nd URU Dolores Moreira Fraschini 3 6 -16 2 10 1 1 10 49 33 pts

3rd HUN Maria Erdi 2 1 14 (48 UFD) 11 5 2 2 85 37 pts

4th CRO Sandra Luli 1 3 8 DPI1 2 DPI1 -20 6 6 13 59 39 pts

5th ITA Carolina Albano 11 4 3 DPI1 (24 DPI1) 13 4 3 6 68 44 pts

6th FRA Louise Cervera 8 7 5 6 3 -20 19 4 72 52 pts

GBR:

12th GBR Chloe Barr 9 14 -31 5 22 7 17 8 113 82 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

19 December 2016 5:57 GMT