Youth Worlds Day 3 - Podium moves for GBR in Auckland

Click image for a larger image

Britain's Emma Wilson took a 13 point lead when she continued her run of wins with two more victories on Sunday before taking second behind Yue Tan of China in the final race.

Wilson now leads the girls RS:X from Katy Spychakov ISR and Maria Belen Bazo PER.

Also moving into a podium place were Crispin Beaumont and Tom Darling in the boys 29er.

A third place in the first race brought them into second overall, and a fourth in the final race kept them there after they were able to discard an 18 from the second race.

The British pair are five points off the 29er leaders, Gwendal Nael and Lilian Mercier of France (6,3,12), with Oscar Engstrom and Hugo Westberg SWE (9,10,1) in third.

In the girls 29er, Britain's Hannah Bristow and Emily Covell (6,5,19) recovered some places to finish the day in fifth.

Natasha Bryant and Annie Wilmot AUS lead the 29er by nine points from Greta and Kate Stewart NZL, with Aleksandra Melzacka and Maja Micinska POl in third.

In the Nacra17, Jack Butters and James King (11,8,9) finished the day in fifth, but could not match the pace of the leaders.

Tim Mourniac and Charles Dorange (3,3,2) of France lead by 15 points from Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei (1,1,1) of Italy.

In the boys Radial, Finnian Alexander AUS leads by two points from Patrick Doepping DEN. Britain's Dan Whiteley is eighth.

In the girls Radial, Sandra Luli CRO leads by two points from Dolores Moreira URU. Chloe Barr GBR is 14th.

Wiley Rogers and Jack Parkin USA lead the boys 420 by four points from Ido Bilik and Ofek Shalgi ISR. Britain's Robbie King and Marcus Tressler are 14th.

In the girls 420, Britain's Isabel Davies and Gemma Keers are in ninth place. Julia Szmit and Hanna Dzik of Poland lead.

Yoav Omer ISR is dominating the boys RS:X, he lead by 17 points from Sil Hoekstra NED. Andy Brown GBR is 13th.

There are two more days of racing scheduled.

RS:X Girls after 9 races

1st GBR Emma Wilson 2 1 -6 4 1 1 1 1 2 19 13 pts

2nd ISR Katy Spychakov 3 (19 UFD) 1 3 5 3 3 4 4 45 26 pts

3rd PER Maria Belen Bazo 1 4 4 2 2 -10 7 6 3 39 29 pts

4th RUS Mariam Sekhposyan 4 5 8 1 -9 2 2 3 6 40 31 pts

5th CHN Yue Tan 7 2 3 -8 6 6 5 2 1 40 32 pts

6th ITA Giorgia Speciale 5 (19 UFD) 5 5 3 4 4 5 7 57 38 pts

RS:X Boys after 9 races

1st ISR Yoav Omer 1 2 1 1 1 1 -4 3 1 15 11 pts

2nd NED Sil Hoekstra 2 4 6 7 4 (28 UFD) 2 2 3 58 30 pts

3rd CHN Chen Hao Chen 7 7 4 5 -13 2 3 1 8 50 37 pts

4th FRA Titouan Le Bosq 5 -11 9 2 2 6 9 9 2 55 44 pts

5th ARU Mack van den Eerenbeemt (28 UFD) 1 2 3 3 12 12 10 4 75 47 pts

6th ITA Matteo Evangelisti (28 UFD) 15 7 6 12 3 1 4 5 81 53 pts

GBR:

13th GBR Andy Brown 3 3 11 21 9 (28 DNF) 18 13 7 113 85 pts

29er Boys after 9 races

1st FRA Gwendal Nael / Lilian Mercier 4 5 3 9 1 2 6 3 -12 45 33 pts

2nd GBR Crispin Beaumont / Tom Darling 6 8 1 7 6 3 3 -18 4 56 38 pts

3rd SWE Oscar Engstrom / Hugo Westberg -16 3 4 5 3 12 9 10 1 63 47 pts

4th FIN Alexander Gronblom / Martin Mikkola 3 1 5 -12 8 11 5 11 3 59 47 pts

5th AUS John Cooley / Simon Hoffman 2 7 2 4 (26 RET) 1 18 8 7 75 49 pts

6th ITA Federico Zampiccoli / Leonardo Chiste 15 14 -18 2 9 7 1 2 5 73 55 pts

29er Girls after 9 races

1st AUS Natasha Bryant / Annie Wilmot 6 3 3 1 3 3 2 -9 8 38 29 pts

2nd NZL Greta Stewart / Kate Stewart -13 4 7 7 6 4 5 3 2 51 38 pts

3rd POL Aleksandra Melzacka / Maja Micinska 8 6 4 3 2 2 11 4 (25 UFD) 65 40 pts

4th FIN Sirre Kronlof / Veera Hokka 4 2 1 15 19 5 3 6 (25 UFD) 80 55 pts

5th GBR Hannah Bristow / Emily Covell 1 1 2 17 -23 18 6 5 19 92 69 pts

6th NED Ismene Usman / Elise Ruyter 7 7 (25 UFD) 9 17 22 4 2 1 94 69 pts

Nacra17 Mixed after 9 races

1st FRA Tim Mourniac / Charles Dorange 2 (21 DSQ) 3 1 2 2 3 3 2 39 18 pts

2nd ITA Gianluigi Ugolini / Maria Giubilei 4 (21 DSQ) 7 4 9 6 1 1 1 54 33 pts

3rd USA Romain Screve / Ian Brill 7 2 -8 3 3 5 4 2 8 42 34 pts

4th BEL Henri Demesmaeker / Isaura Maenhaut 9 (21 DSQ) 5 2 4 4 2 5 3 55 34 pts

5th GBR Jack Butters / James King 6 (21 DSQ) 4 5 5 12 11 8 9 81 60 pts

6th NZL Jackson Keon / Tom Fyfe 3 (21 DSQ) 2 10 7 10 6 11 13 83 62 pts

Radial Boys after 6 races

1st AUS Finnian Alexander (58 DSQ) 3 9 1 1 1 73 15 pts

2nd DEN Patrick Doepping 1 1 -37 8 9 14 70 33 pts

3rd NZL George Gautrey 5 2 5 DPI1 8 DPI1 13 -26 59 33 pts

4th ITA Paolo Giargia 6 13 -33 6 7 3 68 35 pts

5th ESP Ismael Iess Falcon 17 7 5 -20 3 5 57 37 pts

6th CHI Clemente Seguel 8 9 -45 5 10 11 88 43 pts

7th USA Carrson Pearce 9 10 -21 2 11 12 65 44 pts

8th GBR Daniel Whiteley 2 6 6 13 -29 23 79 50 pts

Radial Girls after 6 races

1st CRO Sandra Luli 1 3 8 DPI1 2 DPI1 -20 6 40 20 pts

2nd URU Dolores Moreira Fraschini 3 6 -16 2 10 1 38 22 pts

3rd GER Hannah Anderssohn 4 2 10 -18 8 2 44 26 pts

4th FRA Louise Cervera 8 7 5 6 3 -20 49 29 pts

5th HUN Maria Erdi 2 1 14 (48 UFD) 11 5 81 33 pts

6th ITA Carolina Albano 11 4 3 DPI1 (24 DPI1) 13 4 59 35 pts

GBR:

14th GBR Chloe Barr 9 14 -31 5 22 7 88 57 pts

420 Girls after 6 races

1st POL Julia Szmit / Hanna Dzik 5 1 5 4 1 -15 31 16 pts

2nd ITA Alexandra Stalder / Silvia Speri 3 3 -11 6 6 2 31 20 pts

3rd GER Sofie Schone / Line Thielemann -14 12 7 5 2 1 41 27 pts

4th USA Kathryn Hall / Ashton Borcherding 1 5 -14 2 8 12 42 28 pts

5th FRA Violette Dorange / Camille Orion 10 9 1 -15 7 5 47 32 pts

6th BRA Olivia Belda / Marina Arndt 7 2 12 -13 5 7 46 33 pts

GBR:

9th GBR Isabel Davies / Gemma Keers 2 (22 UFD) 6 1 22 DSQ 6 59 37 pts

420 Boys after 6 races

1st USA Wiley Rogers / Jack Parkin 1 6 4 1 -7 1 20 13 pts

2nd ISR Ido Bilik / Ofek Shalgi 5 5 1 3 3 (26 DSQ) 43 17 pts

3rd ARG Fausto Peralta / Martin Arroyo Verdi 3 1 8 -12 5 3 32 20 pts

4th BRA Gustavo Abdulklech / Pietro Geronimi 9 3 5 4 (26 DSQ) 7 54 28 pts

5th AUT Nikolaus Kampelmuhler / Niklas Haberl -20 15 6 7 2 2 52 32 pts

6th ESP Enrique Lujan / Pablo Lujan 11 4 -15 11 1 6 48 33 pts

GBR:

9th GBR Robbie King / Marcus Tressler 6 9 7 10 12 (26 DSQ) 70 44 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

18 December 2016 8:40 GMT