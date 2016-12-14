Youth Worlds Day 3 - Podium moves for GBR in Auckland

Britain's RS:X and 29er crews move to podium places after day 3 of the Aon Youth Worlds in Auckland, New Zealand.
Britain's Emma Wilson took a 13 point lead when she continued her run of wins with two more victories on Sunday before taking second behind Yue Tan of China in the final race.
Wilson now leads the girls RS:X from Katy Spychakov ISR and Maria Belen Bazo PER.
Also moving into a podium place were Crispin Beaumont and Tom Darling in the boys 29er.
A third place in the first race brought them into second overall, and a fourth in the final race kept them there after they were able to discard an 18 from the second race.
The British pair are five points off the 29er leaders, Gwendal Nael and Lilian Mercier of France (6,3,12), with Oscar Engstrom and Hugo Westberg SWE (9,10,1) in third.
In the girls 29er, Britain's Hannah Bristow and Emily Covell (6,5,19) recovered some places to finish the day in fifth.
Natasha Bryant and Annie Wilmot AUS lead the 29er by nine points from Greta and Kate Stewart NZL, with Aleksandra Melzacka and Maja Micinska POl in third.
In the Nacra17, Jack Butters and James King (11,8,9) finished the day in fifth, but could not match the pace of the leaders.
Tim Mourniac and Charles Dorange (3,3,2) of France lead by 15 points from Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei (1,1,1) of Italy.
In the boys Radial, Finnian Alexander AUS leads by two points from Patrick Doepping DEN. Britain's Dan Whiteley is eighth.
In the girls Radial, Sandra Luli CRO leads by two points from Dolores Moreira URU. Chloe Barr GBR is 14th.
Wiley Rogers and Jack Parkin USA lead the boys 420 by four points from Ido Bilik and Ofek Shalgi ISR. Britain's Robbie King and Marcus Tressler are 14th.
In the girls 420, Britain's Isabel Davies and Gemma Keers are in ninth place. Julia Szmit and Hanna Dzik of Poland lead.
Yoav Omer ISR is dominating the boys RS:X, he lead by 17 points from Sil Hoekstra NED. Andy Brown GBR is 13th.
There are two more days of racing scheduled.
RS:X Girls after 9 races
1st GBR Emma Wilson 2 1 -6 4 1 1 1 1 2 19 13 pts
2nd ISR Katy Spychakov 3 (19 UFD) 1 3 5 3 3 4 4 45 26 pts
3rd PER Maria Belen Bazo 1 4 4 2 2 -10 7 6 3 39 29 pts
4th RUS Mariam Sekhposyan 4 5 8 1 -9 2 2 3 6 40 31 pts
5th CHN Yue Tan 7 2 3 -8 6 6 5 2 1 40 32 pts
6th ITA Giorgia Speciale 5 (19 UFD) 5 5 3 4 4 5 7 57 38 pts
RS:X Boys after 9 races
1st ISR Yoav Omer 1 2 1 1 1 1 -4 3 1 15 11 pts
2nd NED Sil Hoekstra 2 4 6 7 4 (28 UFD) 2 2 3 58 30 pts
3rd CHN Chen Hao Chen 7 7 4 5 -13 2 3 1 8 50 37 pts
4th FRA Titouan Le Bosq 5 -11 9 2 2 6 9 9 2 55 44 pts
5th ARU Mack van den Eerenbeemt (28 UFD) 1 2 3 3 12 12 10 4 75 47 pts
6th ITA Matteo Evangelisti (28 UFD) 15 7 6 12 3 1 4 5 81 53 pts
GBR:
13th GBR Andy Brown 3 3 11 21 9 (28 DNF) 18 13 7 113 85 pts
29er Boys after 9 races
1st FRA Gwendal Nael / Lilian Mercier 4 5 3 9 1 2 6 3 -12 45 33 pts
2nd GBR Crispin Beaumont / Tom Darling 6 8 1 7 6 3 3 -18 4 56 38 pts
3rd SWE Oscar Engstrom / Hugo Westberg -16 3 4 5 3 12 9 10 1 63 47 pts
4th FIN Alexander Gronblom / Martin Mikkola 3 1 5 -12 8 11 5 11 3 59 47 pts
5th AUS John Cooley / Simon Hoffman 2 7 2 4 (26 RET) 1 18 8 7 75 49 pts
6th ITA Federico Zampiccoli / Leonardo Chiste 15 14 -18 2 9 7 1 2 5 73 55 pts
29er Girls after 9 races
1st AUS Natasha Bryant / Annie Wilmot 6 3 3 1 3 3 2 -9 8 38 29 pts
2nd NZL Greta Stewart / Kate Stewart -13 4 7 7 6 4 5 3 2 51 38 pts
3rd POL Aleksandra Melzacka / Maja Micinska 8 6 4 3 2 2 11 4 (25 UFD) 65 40 pts
4th FIN Sirre Kronlof / Veera Hokka 4 2 1 15 19 5 3 6 (25 UFD) 80 55 pts
5th GBR Hannah Bristow / Emily Covell 1 1 2 17 -23 18 6 5 19 92 69 pts
6th NED Ismene Usman / Elise Ruyter 7 7 (25 UFD) 9 17 22 4 2 1 94 69 pts
Nacra17 Mixed after 9 races
1st FRA Tim Mourniac / Charles Dorange 2 (21 DSQ) 3 1 2 2 3 3 2 39 18 pts
2nd ITA Gianluigi Ugolini / Maria Giubilei 4 (21 DSQ) 7 4 9 6 1 1 1 54 33 pts
3rd USA Romain Screve / Ian Brill 7 2 -8 3 3 5 4 2 8 42 34 pts
4th BEL Henri Demesmaeker / Isaura Maenhaut 9 (21 DSQ) 5 2 4 4 2 5 3 55 34 pts
5th GBR Jack Butters / James King 6 (21 DSQ) 4 5 5 12 11 8 9 81 60 pts
6th NZL Jackson Keon / Tom Fyfe 3 (21 DSQ) 2 10 7 10 6 11 13 83 62 pts
Radial Boys after 6 races
1st AUS Finnian Alexander (58 DSQ) 3 9 1 1 1 73 15 pts
2nd DEN Patrick Doepping 1 1 -37 8 9 14 70 33 pts
3rd NZL George Gautrey 5 2 5 DPI1 8 DPI1 13 -26 59 33 pts
4th ITA Paolo Giargia 6 13 -33 6 7 3 68 35 pts
5th ESP Ismael Iess Falcon 17 7 5 -20 3 5 57 37 pts
6th CHI Clemente Seguel 8 9 -45 5 10 11 88 43 pts
7th USA Carrson Pearce 9 10 -21 2 11 12 65 44 pts
8th GBR Daniel Whiteley 2 6 6 13 -29 23 79 50 pts
Radial Girls after 6 races
1st CRO Sandra Luli 1 3 8 DPI1 2 DPI1 -20 6 40 20 pts
2nd URU Dolores Moreira Fraschini 3 6 -16 2 10 1 38 22 pts
3rd GER Hannah Anderssohn 4 2 10 -18 8 2 44 26 pts
4th FRA Louise Cervera 8 7 5 6 3 -20 49 29 pts
5th HUN Maria Erdi 2 1 14 (48 UFD) 11 5 81 33 pts
6th ITA Carolina Albano 11 4 3 DPI1 (24 DPI1) 13 4 59 35 pts
GBR:
14th GBR Chloe Barr 9 14 -31 5 22 7 88 57 pts
420 Girls after 6 races
1st POL Julia Szmit / Hanna Dzik 5 1 5 4 1 -15 31 16 pts
2nd ITA Alexandra Stalder / Silvia Speri 3 3 -11 6 6 2 31 20 pts
3rd GER Sofie Schone / Line Thielemann -14 12 7 5 2 1 41 27 pts
4th USA Kathryn Hall / Ashton Borcherding 1 5 -14 2 8 12 42 28 pts
5th FRA Violette Dorange / Camille Orion 10 9 1 -15 7 5 47 32 pts
6th BRA Olivia Belda / Marina Arndt 7 2 12 -13 5 7 46 33 pts
GBR:
9th GBR Isabel Davies / Gemma Keers 2 (22 UFD) 6 1 22 DSQ 6 59 37 pts
420 Boys after 6 races
1st USA Wiley Rogers / Jack Parkin 1 6 4 1 -7 1 20 13 pts
2nd ISR Ido Bilik / Ofek Shalgi 5 5 1 3 3 (26 DSQ) 43 17 pts
3rd ARG Fausto Peralta / Martin Arroyo Verdi 3 1 8 -12 5 3 32 20 pts
4th BRA Gustavo Abdulklech / Pietro Geronimi 9 3 5 4 (26 DSQ) 7 54 28 pts
5th AUT Nikolaus Kampelmuhler / Niklas Haberl -20 15 6 7 2 2 52 32 pts
6th ESP Enrique Lujan / Pablo Lujan 11 4 -15 11 1 6 48 33 pts
GBR:
9th GBR Robbie King / Marcus Tressler 6 9 7 10 12 (26 DSQ) 70 44 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
18 December 2016 8:40 GMT