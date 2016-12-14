Dinghy
 

Fireball Worlds - Title to Gillard and Anderton

Britain's Tom Gillard and Richard Anderton closed out the Fireball World title on Mossel Bay, South Africa with a 2, 1 finish.

Click image for a larger image

Gillard and Anderton dominated the championship, finishing with nine race wins from ten races.

In second were Claude Mermod and Ruedi Moser of Switzerland with third Ben Schulz and Jack Lidgett of Australia.

Fireball World Championship - Final Results After 10 races completed

1st GBR Gillard Thomas / Anderton Richard 8 pts
2nd SUI Mermod Claude / Moser Ruedi 17 pts
3rd AUS Schulz Ben / Lidgett Jack 23 pts
4th RSA Divaris Yogi / Holm Ferdinand 40 pts
5th GBR Scott Derian / Scott Andy 42 pts
6th GBR Watson Hugh / Chesney Steve 45 pts
7th KEN Bush Alastair / Carroll David 59 pts
8th CZE Koranva Johana Napravnikova / Napravnik Jakub 60 pts
9th CAN Jospe Joe / Egli Tom 63 pts
10th SUI Haerdi-Landerer Christina / Landerer Cedric 78 pts
11th GBR Scarth Martyn / Johnson Thomas 82 pts
12th RSA Parker Anthony / Parker Diane 85 pts
13th RSA Provoyeur Jj / Macrobert Ian 90 pts
14th FRA Lidgett Scot / Nouel Jean-Francois 95 pts
15th CZE Veit Martin / Krejtza Filip 108 pts
16th RSA Laing Dave / Chris 126 pts
17th RSA Statt Cundle / Laing Rory 139 pts
18th SUI Erne Mianne / Poulson Clay 149 pts
19th RSA Watkins Imogen / Watkins Ian 152 pts
20th RSA Allers Nikolai / Allers Florian 157 pts
21st GBR Newson Barbara / Newson Guy 170 pts
22nd RSA Parker Richard / Parker Grant 175 pts
23rd FRA Hernandez Denis / Hernandez Esteban 177 pts
24th RSA De Engel Jay / Nel Dewet 184 pts
25th NAM Sturm Fridolf / Allers Pascal 208 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
17 December 2016 10:10 GMT

Related articles

Christmas Race in Palamos - Another tough day 21 December 2016 17:23
Youth Worlds - 29er Gold for Beaumont and Darling 21 December 2016 7:17
Christmas Double-Bill presented by Hayling & Mengeham SCs 21 December 2016 7:17
Aon Youth Worlds - Final Day in Auckland 20 December 2016 6:06
41st Christmas Race in Palamos - Day 2 19 December 2016 18:10
Youth Worlds - RSX Gold for Emma Wilson 19 December 2016 5:57
Youth Worlds Day 3 - Podium moves for GBR in Auckland 18 December 2016 17:07
Fireball Worlds - Title to Gillard and Anderton 17 December 2016 10:10
Youth World Championships - Day 2 17 December 2016 8:29
Fireball World Championship - Gillard and Anderton dominate 16 December 2016 9:53
Youth World Championships - First results posted 15 December 2016 22:47
Fireball Worlds Day 3 - Gillard and Anderton keep lead 14 December 2016 6:12


Latest






















UK Hosted