Fireball Worlds - Title to Gillard and Anderton

Click image for a larger image

Gillard and Anderton dominated the championship, finishing with nine race wins from ten races.

In second were Claude Mermod and Ruedi Moser of Switzerland with third Ben Schulz and Jack Lidgett of Australia.

Fireball World Championship - Final Results After 10 races completed

1st GBR Gillard Thomas / Anderton Richard 8 pts

2nd SUI Mermod Claude / Moser Ruedi 17 pts

3rd AUS Schulz Ben / Lidgett Jack 23 pts

4th RSA Divaris Yogi / Holm Ferdinand 40 pts

5th GBR Scott Derian / Scott Andy 42 pts

6th GBR Watson Hugh / Chesney Steve 45 pts

7th KEN Bush Alastair / Carroll David 59 pts

8th CZE Koranva Johana Napravnikova / Napravnik Jakub 60 pts

9th CAN Jospe Joe / Egli Tom 63 pts

10th SUI Haerdi-Landerer Christina / Landerer Cedric 78 pts

11th GBR Scarth Martyn / Johnson Thomas 82 pts

12th RSA Parker Anthony / Parker Diane 85 pts

13th RSA Provoyeur Jj / Macrobert Ian 90 pts

14th FRA Lidgett Scot / Nouel Jean-Francois 95 pts

15th CZE Veit Martin / Krejtza Filip 108 pts

16th RSA Laing Dave / Chris 126 pts

17th RSA Statt Cundle / Laing Rory 139 pts

18th SUI Erne Mianne / Poulson Clay 149 pts

19th RSA Watkins Imogen / Watkins Ian 152 pts

20th RSA Allers Nikolai / Allers Florian 157 pts

21st GBR Newson Barbara / Newson Guy 170 pts

22nd RSA Parker Richard / Parker Grant 175 pts

23rd FRA Hernandez Denis / Hernandez Esteban 177 pts

24th RSA De Engel Jay / Nel Dewet 184 pts

25th NAM Sturm Fridolf / Allers Pascal 208 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

17 December 2016 10:10 GMT