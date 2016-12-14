Youth World Championships - Day 2

Mixed fortunes for the British competitors on day 2 of the Aon Youth Worlds in New Zealand.
Click image for a larger image
Conditions were mixed on the Hauraki Gulf as a light 4-6 knot breeze dialled up later in the day to the mid-teens.
Emma Wilson in the girls RS:X was the stand-out British performer, two wins and a fourth broke the tie with Maria Belen Bazo PER.
Wilson leads by four points after six races, second is Bazo and third Katy Spychakov ISR.
Not a good day for Andy Brown in the boys RS:X. He dropped from third to tenth overall.
Yoav Omer ISR continues to dominate with another three wins.
In the girls 420, Isabel Davies and Gemma Keers were top pair with a sixth and a win in the second race to take them from 11th to second behind Kathryn Hall and Ashton Borcherding USA.
Not so good for Hannah Bristow and Emily Covell in the girls 29er.
A 17 and 23 dropped them from the lead to sixth overall. Natasha Bryant and Annie Wilmot AUS are the new leaders.
In the boys 29er, Crispin Beaumont and Tom Darling (7,6,3) gained a place, to sit in third behind Gwendal Nael and Lilian Mercier FRA and John Cooley and Simon Hoffman AUS.
Very close on points in the boys Radial, where Dan Whiteley is fifth, but only four points off the leader, Patrick Doepping DEN, second is George Gautrey NZL.
In the girls Radial, Chloe Barr had a 32 in the first race, then recovered to a fifth in the second and is tenth overall.
Sandra Luli CRO leads from Dolores Moreira URU, with third Hannah Anderssohn GER.
In the Nacra17, Tim Mourniac and Charles Dorange FRA had a 1,2,2 scoreline to take the lead by ten points from Romain Screve and Ian Brill USA.
Britain's Jack Butters and James King (5,5,12) remain in touch in sixth overall.
Leading positions after Day 2
RS:X Girls after 6 races 1 discard
1st GBR Emma Wilson 2 1 -6 4 1 1 15 9 pts
2nd PER Maria Belen Bazo 1 4 4 2 2 -10 23 13 pts
3rd ISR Katy Spychakov 3 (19 UFD) 1 3 5 3 34 15 pts
4th RUS Mariam Sekhposyan 4 5 8 1 -9 2 29 20 pts
5th ITA Giorgia Speciale 5 (19 UFD) 5 5 3 4 41 22 pts
6th CHN Yue Tan 7 2 3 -8 6 6 32 24 pts
420 Girls after 4 races 1 discard
1st USA Kathryn Hall / Ashton Borcherding 1 5 -14 2 22 8 pts
2nd GBR Isabel Davies / Gemma Keers 2 (22 UFD) 6 1 31 9 pts
3rd POL Julia Szmit / Hanna Dzik -5 1 5 4 15 10 pts
4th ITA Alexandra Stalder / Silvia Speri 3 3 -11 6 23 12 pts
5th FRA Violette Dorange / Camille Orion 10 9 1 -15 35 20 pts
6th BRA Olivia Belda / Marina Arndt 7 2 12 -13 34 21 pts
420 Boys after 4 races 1 discard
1st USA Wiley Rogers / Jack Parkin 1 -6 4 1 12 6 pts
2nd ITA Edoardo Ferraro / Francesco Orlando -2 2 2 2 8 6 pts
3rd ISR Ido Bilik / Ofek Shalgi -5 5 1 3 14 9 pts
4th ARG Fausto Peralta / Martin Arroyo Verdi 3 1 8 -12 24 12 pts
5th BRA Gustavo Abdulklech / Pietro Geronimi -9 3 5 4 21 12 pts
6th GBR Robbie King / Marcus Tressler 6 9 7 -10 32 22 pts
29er Boys after 6 races 1 discard
1st FRA Gwendal Nael / Lilian Mercier 4 5 3 -9 1 2 24 15 pts
2nd AUS John Cooley / Simon Hoffman 2 7 2 4 (26 RET) 1 42 16 pts
3rd GBR Crispin Beaumont / Tom Darling 6 -8 1 7 6 3 31 23 pts
4th SWE Oscar Engstrom / Hugo Westberg -16 3 4 5 3 12 43 27 pts
5th FIN Alexander Gronblom / Martin Mikkola 3 1 5 -12 8 11 40 28 pts
6th NZL Francesco Kayrouz / Oscar Gunn -11 11 11 1 4 8 46 35 pts
29er Girls after 6 races 1 discard
1st AUS Natasha Bryant / Annie Wilmot -6 3 3 1 3 3 19 13 pts
2nd POL Aleksandra Melzacka / Maja Micinska -8 6 4 3 2 2 25 17 pts
3rd FIN Sirre Kronlof / Veera Hokka 4 2 1 15 -19 5 46 27 pts
4th NZL Greta Stewart / Kate Stewart -13 4 7 7 6 4 41 28 pts
5th FRA Maiwenn Jacquin / Enora Percheron 12 8 -20 4 1 9 54 34 pts
6th GBR Hannah Bristow / Emily Covell 1 1 2 17 -23 18 62 39 pts
Nacra17 Mixed after 6 races 1 discard
1st FRA Tim Mourniac / Charles Dorange 2 (21 DSQ) 3 1 2 2 31 10 pts
2nd USA Romain Screve / Ian Brill 7 2 -8 3 3 5 28 20 pts
3rd BEL Henri Demesmaeker / Isaura Maenhaut 9 (21 DSQ) 5 2 4 4 45 24 pts
4th ITA Gianluigi Ugolini / Maria Giubilei 4 (21 DSQ) 7 4 9 6 51 30 pts
5th NZL Jackson Keon / Tom Fyfe 3 (21 DSQ) 2 10 7 10 53 32 pts
6th GBR Jack Butters / James King 6 (21 DSQ) 4 5 5 12 53 32 pts
Radial Boys after 4 races 1 discard
1st DEN Patrick Doepping 1 1 -37 8 47 10 pts
2nd NZL George Gautrey 5 2 5 DPI1 (8 DPI1) 20 12 pts
3rd CRO Dominik Perkovic 4 5 -23 3 35 12 pts
4th AUS Finnian Alexander (58 DSQ) 3 9 1 71 13 pts
5th GBR Daniel Whiteley 2 6 6 -13 27 14 pts
6th USA Carrson Pearce 9 10 -21 2 42 21 pts
Radial Girls after 4 races 1 discard
1st CRO Sandra Luli 1 3 (9 DPI1) 2 DPI1 15 6 pts
2nd URU Dolores Moreira Fraschini 3 6 -17 2 28 11 pts
3rd GER Hannah Anderssohn 4 2 11 -18 35 17 pts
4th HUN Maria Erdi 2 1 15 (49 UFD) 67 18 pts
5th ITA Carolina Albano 11 4 3 DPI1 (24 DPI1) 42 18 pts
6th FRA Louise Cervera -8 7 5 6 26 18 pts
GBR:
10th GBR Chloe Barr 9 14 -32 5 60 28 pts
RS:X Boys after 6 races 1 discard
1st ISR Yoav Omer 1 -2 1 1 1 1 7 5 pts
2nd ARU Mack van den Eerenbeemt (28 OCS) 1 2 3 3 12 49 21 pts
3rd NED Sil Hoekstra 2 4 6 7 4 (28 UFD) 51 23 pts
4th FRA Titouan Le Bosq 5 -11 9 2 2 6 35 24 pts
5th CHN Chen Hao Chen 7 7 4 5 -13 2 38 25 pts
6th NZL Patrick Haybittle 4 6 10 -11 8 7 46 35 pts
GBR:
10th GBR Andy Brown 3 3 11 21 9 (28 DNF) 75 47 pts
Full results here
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
17 December 2016 8:29 GMT