Youth World Championships - Day 2

Conditions were mixed on the Hauraki Gulf as a light 4-6 knot breeze dialled up later in the day to the mid-teens.

Emma Wilson in the girls RS:X was the stand-out British performer, two wins and a fourth broke the tie with Maria Belen Bazo PER.

Wilson leads by four points after six races, second is Bazo and third Katy Spychakov ISR.

Not a good day for Andy Brown in the boys RS:X. He dropped from third to tenth overall.

Yoav Omer ISR continues to dominate with another three wins.

In the girls 420, Isabel Davies and Gemma Keers were top pair with a sixth and a win in the second race to take them from 11th to second behind Kathryn Hall and Ashton Borcherding USA.

Not so good for Hannah Bristow and Emily Covell in the girls 29er.

A 17 and 23 dropped them from the lead to sixth overall. Natasha Bryant and Annie Wilmot AUS are the new leaders.

In the boys 29er, Crispin Beaumont and Tom Darling (7,6,3) gained a place, to sit in third behind Gwendal Nael and Lilian Mercier FRA and John Cooley and Simon Hoffman AUS.

Very close on points in the boys Radial, where Dan Whiteley is fifth, but only four points off the leader, Patrick Doepping DEN, second is George Gautrey NZL.

In the girls Radial, Chloe Barr had a 32 in the first race, then recovered to a fifth in the second and is tenth overall.

Sandra Luli CRO leads from Dolores Moreira URU, with third Hannah Anderssohn GER.

In the Nacra17, Tim Mourniac and Charles Dorange FRA had a 1,2,2 scoreline to take the lead by ten points from Romain Screve and Ian Brill USA.

Britain's Jack Butters and James King (5,5,12) remain in touch in sixth overall.

Leading positions after Day 2

RS:X Girls after 6 races 1 discard

1st GBR Emma Wilson 2 1 -6 4 1 1 15 9 pts

2nd PER Maria Belen Bazo 1 4 4 2 2 -10 23 13 pts

3rd ISR Katy Spychakov 3 (19 UFD) 1 3 5 3 34 15 pts

4th RUS Mariam Sekhposyan 4 5 8 1 -9 2 29 20 pts

5th ITA Giorgia Speciale 5 (19 UFD) 5 5 3 4 41 22 pts

6th CHN Yue Tan 7 2 3 -8 6 6 32 24 pts

420 Girls after 4 races 1 discard

1st USA Kathryn Hall / Ashton Borcherding 1 5 -14 2 22 8 pts

2nd GBR Isabel Davies / Gemma Keers 2 (22 UFD) 6 1 31 9 pts

3rd POL Julia Szmit / Hanna Dzik -5 1 5 4 15 10 pts

4th ITA Alexandra Stalder / Silvia Speri 3 3 -11 6 23 12 pts

5th FRA Violette Dorange / Camille Orion 10 9 1 -15 35 20 pts

6th BRA Olivia Belda / Marina Arndt 7 2 12 -13 34 21 pts

420 Boys after 4 races 1 discard

1st USA Wiley Rogers / Jack Parkin 1 -6 4 1 12 6 pts

2nd ITA Edoardo Ferraro / Francesco Orlando -2 2 2 2 8 6 pts

3rd ISR Ido Bilik / Ofek Shalgi -5 5 1 3 14 9 pts

4th ARG Fausto Peralta / Martin Arroyo Verdi 3 1 8 -12 24 12 pts

5th BRA Gustavo Abdulklech / Pietro Geronimi -9 3 5 4 21 12 pts

6th GBR Robbie King / Marcus Tressler 6 9 7 -10 32 22 pts

29er Boys after 6 races 1 discard

1st FRA Gwendal Nael / Lilian Mercier 4 5 3 -9 1 2 24 15 pts

2nd AUS John Cooley / Simon Hoffman 2 7 2 4 (26 RET) 1 42 16 pts

3rd GBR Crispin Beaumont / Tom Darling 6 -8 1 7 6 3 31 23 pts

4th SWE Oscar Engstrom / Hugo Westberg -16 3 4 5 3 12 43 27 pts

5th FIN Alexander Gronblom / Martin Mikkola 3 1 5 -12 8 11 40 28 pts

6th NZL Francesco Kayrouz / Oscar Gunn -11 11 11 1 4 8 46 35 pts

29er Girls after 6 races 1 discard

1st AUS Natasha Bryant / Annie Wilmot -6 3 3 1 3 3 19 13 pts

2nd POL Aleksandra Melzacka / Maja Micinska -8 6 4 3 2 2 25 17 pts

3rd FIN Sirre Kronlof / Veera Hokka 4 2 1 15 -19 5 46 27 pts

4th NZL Greta Stewart / Kate Stewart -13 4 7 7 6 4 41 28 pts

5th FRA Maiwenn Jacquin / Enora Percheron 12 8 -20 4 1 9 54 34 pts

6th GBR Hannah Bristow / Emily Covell 1 1 2 17 -23 18 62 39 pts

Nacra17 Mixed after 6 races 1 discard

1st FRA Tim Mourniac / Charles Dorange 2 (21 DSQ) 3 1 2 2 31 10 pts

2nd USA Romain Screve / Ian Brill 7 2 -8 3 3 5 28 20 pts

3rd BEL Henri Demesmaeker / Isaura Maenhaut 9 (21 DSQ) 5 2 4 4 45 24 pts

4th ITA Gianluigi Ugolini / Maria Giubilei 4 (21 DSQ) 7 4 9 6 51 30 pts

5th NZL Jackson Keon / Tom Fyfe 3 (21 DSQ) 2 10 7 10 53 32 pts

6th GBR Jack Butters / James King 6 (21 DSQ) 4 5 5 12 53 32 pts

Radial Boys after 4 races 1 discard

1st DEN Patrick Doepping 1 1 -37 8 47 10 pts

2nd NZL George Gautrey 5 2 5 DPI1 (8 DPI1) 20 12 pts

3rd CRO Dominik Perkovic 4 5 -23 3 35 12 pts

4th AUS Finnian Alexander (58 DSQ) 3 9 1 71 13 pts

5th GBR Daniel Whiteley 2 6 6 -13 27 14 pts

6th USA Carrson Pearce 9 10 -21 2 42 21 pts

Radial Girls after 4 races 1 discard

1st CRO Sandra Luli 1 3 (9 DPI1) 2 DPI1 15 6 pts

2nd URU Dolores Moreira Fraschini 3 6 -17 2 28 11 pts

3rd GER Hannah Anderssohn 4 2 11 -18 35 17 pts

4th HUN Maria Erdi 2 1 15 (49 UFD) 67 18 pts

5th ITA Carolina Albano 11 4 3 DPI1 (24 DPI1) 42 18 pts

6th FRA Louise Cervera -8 7 5 6 26 18 pts

GBR:

10th GBR Chloe Barr 9 14 -32 5 60 28 pts

RS:X Boys after 6 races 1 discard

1st ISR Yoav Omer 1 -2 1 1 1 1 7 5 pts

2nd ARU Mack van den Eerenbeemt (28 OCS) 1 2 3 3 12 49 21 pts

3rd NED Sil Hoekstra 2 4 6 7 4 (28 UFD) 51 23 pts

4th FRA Titouan Le Bosq 5 -11 9 2 2 6 35 24 pts

5th CHN Chen Hao Chen 7 7 4 5 -13 2 38 25 pts

6th NZL Patrick Haybittle 4 6 10 -11 8 7 46 35 pts

GBR:

10th GBR Andy Brown 3 3 11 21 9 (28 DNF) 75 47 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

17 December 2016 8:29 GMT