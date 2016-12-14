Fireball World Championship - Gillard and Anderton dominate

Click image for a larger image

The defending champions have completely dominated this championship and top the leaderboard with eight straight race wins.

In second are Claude Mermod and Ruedi Moser of Switzerland with third Ben Schulz and Jack Lidgett of Australia.

The 2016 Fireball Worlds are taking place in Mossel Bay, South Africa.

Fireball World Championship - After Day 4 and 8 races completed

1st GBR Gillard Thomas / Anderton Richard 7 pts

2nd SUI Mermod Claude / Moser Ruedi 15 pts

3rd AUS Schulz Ben / Lidgett Jack 22 pts

4th GBR Scott Derian / Scott Andy 39 pts

5th RSA Divaris Yogi / Holm Ferdinand 40 pts

6th GBR Watson Hugh / Chesney Steve 42 pts

7th KEN Bush Alastair / Carroll David 46 pts

8th CZE Koranva Johana Napravnikova / Napravnik Jakub 52 pts

9th CAN Jospe Joe / Egli Tom 62 pts

10th RSA Provoyeur Jj / Macrobert Ian 76 pts

11th RSA Parker Anthony / Parker Diane 79 pts

12th FRA Lidgett Scot / Nouel Jean-Francois 86 pts

13th GBR Scarth Martyn / Johnson Thomas 91 pts

14th SUI Haerdi-Landerer Christina / Landerer Cedric 93 pts

15th CZE Veit Martin / Krejtza Filip 102 pts

16th RSA Laing Dave / Chris 107 pts

17th RSA Statt Cundle / Laing Rory 119 pts

18th RSA Watkins Imogen / Watkins Ian 139 pts

19th SUI Erne Mianne / Poulson Clay 144 pts

20th RSA Allers Nikolai / Allers Florian 151 pts

21st GBR Newson Barbara / Newson Guy 151 pts

22nd RSA De Engel Jay / Nel Dewet 158 pts

23rd RSA Parker Richard / Parker Grant 159 pts

24th FRA Hernandez Denis / Hernandez Esteban 176 pts

25th NAM Sturm Fridolf / Allers Pascal 182 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

16 December 2016 9:53 GMT