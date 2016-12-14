Fireball World Championship - Gillard and Anderton dominate

The fourth day of racing completed at the Fireball Worlds and another two race wins for Britain's Tom Gillard and Richard Anderton to confirm another World Title.
The defending champions have completely dominated this championship and top the leaderboard with eight straight race wins.
In second are Claude Mermod and Ruedi Moser of Switzerland with third Ben Schulz and Jack Lidgett of Australia.
The 2016 Fireball Worlds are taking place in Mossel Bay, South Africa.
Fireball World Championship - After Day 4 and 8 races completed
1st GBR Gillard Thomas / Anderton Richard 7 pts
2nd SUI Mermod Claude / Moser Ruedi 15 pts
3rd AUS Schulz Ben / Lidgett Jack 22 pts
4th GBR Scott Derian / Scott Andy 39 pts
5th RSA Divaris Yogi / Holm Ferdinand 40 pts
6th GBR Watson Hugh / Chesney Steve 42 pts
7th KEN Bush Alastair / Carroll David 46 pts
8th CZE Koranva Johana Napravnikova / Napravnik Jakub 52 pts
9th CAN Jospe Joe / Egli Tom 62 pts
10th RSA Provoyeur Jj / Macrobert Ian 76 pts
11th RSA Parker Anthony / Parker Diane 79 pts
12th FRA Lidgett Scot / Nouel Jean-Francois 86 pts
13th GBR Scarth Martyn / Johnson Thomas 91 pts
14th SUI Haerdi-Landerer Christina / Landerer Cedric 93 pts
15th CZE Veit Martin / Krejtza Filip 102 pts
16th RSA Laing Dave / Chris 107 pts
17th RSA Statt Cundle / Laing Rory 119 pts
18th RSA Watkins Imogen / Watkins Ian 139 pts
19th SUI Erne Mianne / Poulson Clay 144 pts
20th RSA Allers Nikolai / Allers Florian 151 pts
21st GBR Newson Barbara / Newson Guy 151 pts
22nd RSA De Engel Jay / Nel Dewet 158 pts
23rd RSA Parker Richard / Parker Grant 159 pts
24th FRA Hernandez Denis / Hernandez Esteban 176 pts
25th NAM Sturm Fridolf / Allers Pascal 182 pts
