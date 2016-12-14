Youth World Championships - First results posted

The first day of racing completed for the 2016 Aon Youth Worlds in Auckland, New Zealand and results are posted.
Click image for a larger image
A gusty and shifty Hauraki Gulf on the north shores of Auckland for the first day of the Youth World Championships.
Britain's Emma Wilson topped the girl's RS:X, tied on points with Maria Belen Bazo PER and two points clear of Aimee Hoff NED.
Andy Brown is third in the boy's RS:X (3,3,11) behind Yoav Omer ISR and Sil Hoekstra NED.
In the girl's 29er Hannah Bristow and Emily Covell GBR (1,2,4) lead from Sirre Kronlof and Veera Hokka FIN with third Natasha Bryant and Annie Wilmot AUS.
In the boys 29er, Alexander Gronblom and Martin Mikkola FIN (3,1,5) lead by two points from from John Cooley and Simon Hoffman AUS, third are Gwendal Nael and Lilian Mercier FRA. Crispin Beaumont and Tom Darling GBR are fourth.
A tough start for the Nacra17 fleet, where Cecilia Wollmann and Michael Wollmann BER lead by two points from Romain Screve and Ian Brill USA.
The Kiwi pair Jackson Keon and Tom Fyfe in third (despite a DSQ).
Britain's Jack Butters and James King (6,DSQ,4) are in fifth.
Only six crews finished the second Nacra race and only four have managed to get a full set of three finishes.
Fausto Peralta and Martin Arroyo (3,1) ARG lead the boy's 420 tied on points with Edoardo Ferraro and Francesco Orlando ITA.
Robbie King and Marcus Tressler (6,9) GBR are eighth.
In the girl's 420, Julia Szmit and Hanna Dzik POL are tied for the lead with Kathryn Hall and Ashton Borcherding USA, and Alexandra Stalder and Silvia Speri ITA.
Isabel Davies and Gemma Keers GBR (2, UFD) are 11th.
Leading results after Day 1:
420 Boys
1st ARG Fausto Peralta / Martin Arroyo Verdi 3 1 4 pts
2nd ITA Edoardo Ferraro / Francesco Orlando 2 2 4 pts
3rd USA Wiley Rogers / Jack Parkin 1 6 7 pts
4th ISR Ido Bilik / Ofek Shalgi 5 5 10 pts
5th BRA Gustavo Abdulklech / Pietro Geronimi 9 3 12 pts
6th ESP Enrique Lujan / Pablo Lujan 11 4 15 pts
7th GER Lennart Kuss / Paul Arp 4 11 15 pts
8th GBR Robbie King / Marcus Tressler 6 9 15 pts
420 Girls
1st POL Julia Szmit / Hanna Dzik 5 1 6 pts
2nd USA Kathryn Hall / Ashton Borcherding 1 5 6 pts
3rd ITA Alexandra Stalder / Silvia Speri 3 3 6 pts
4th BRA Olivia Belda / Marina Arndt 7 2 9 pts
5th NZL Courtney Reynolds-Smith / Brianna Reynolds-Smith 6 4 10 pts
6th MEX Alejandra Montemayor / Casilda Flores 4 10 14 pts
GBR:
11th GBR Isabel Davies / Gemma Keers 2 22 UFD 24 pts
29er Boys
1st FIN Alexander Gronblom / Martin Mikkola 3 1 5 9 pts
2nd AUS John Cooley / Simon Hoffman 2 7 2 11 pts
3rd FRA Gwendal Nael / Lilian Mercier 4 5 3 12 pts
4th GBR Crispin Beaumont / Tom Darling 6 8 1 15 pts
5th GER Lukas Hesse / Julius Neszvecsko 5 4 6 15 pts
6th HKG Calum Gregor / Russell Aylsworth 9 2 8 19 pts
29er Girls
1st GBR Hannah Bristow / Emily Covell 1 1 2 4 pts
2nd FIN Sirre Kronlof / Veera Hokka 4 2 1 7 pts
3rd AUS Natasha Bryant / Annie Wilmot 6 3 3 12 pts
4th JPN Anna Yamazaki / Sena Takano 2 5 10 17 pts
5th POL Aleksandra Melzacka / Maja Micinska 8 6 4 18 pts
6th DEN Andrea Schmidt / Johanne Schmidt 5 10 5 20 pts
Nacra17 Mixed
1st BER Cecilia Wollmann / Michael Wollmann 8 1 6 15 pts
2nd USA Romain Screve / Ian Brill 7 2 8 17 pts
3rd NZL Jackson Keon / Tom Fyfe 3 21 DSQ 2 26 pts
4th FRA Tim Mourniac / Charles Dorange 2 21 DSQ 3 26 pts
5th GBR Jack Butters / James King 6 21 DSQ 4 31 pts
6th ITA Gianluigi Ugolini / Maria Giubilei 4 21 DSQ 7 32 pts
Laser Radial Boys
1st DEN Patrick Doepping 1 1 2 pts
2nd NZL George Gautrey 5 2 7 pts
3rd POL Jakub Rodziewicz 3 4 7 pts
4th GBR Daniel Whiteley 2 6 8 pts
5th CRO Dominik Perkovic 4 5 9 pts
6th CHI Clemente Seguel 8 9 17 pts
Laser Radial Girls
1st HUN Maria Erdi 2 1 3 pts
2nd CRO Sandra Luli 1 3 4 pts
3rd GER Hannah Anderssohn 4 2 6 pts
4th URU Dolores Moreira Fraschini 3 6 9 pts
5th NED Mirthe Akkerman 5 5 10 pts
6th ITA Carolina Albano 11 4 15 pts
GBR:
10th GBR Chloe Barr 9 14 23 pts
RS:X Boys
1st ISR Yoav Omer 1 2 1 4 pts
2nd NED Sil Hoekstra 2 4 6 12 pts
3rd GBR Andy Brown 3 3 11 17 pts
4th CHN Chen Hao Chen 7 7 4 18 pts
5th NZL Patrick Haybittle 4 6 10 20 pts
6th ESP Fernando Lamadrid Trueba 10 8 3 21 pts
RS:X Girls
1st GBR Emma Wilson 2 1 6 9 pts
2nd PER Maria Belen Bazo 1 4 4 9 pts
3rd NED Aimee Hoff 6 3 2 11 pts
4th CHN Yue Tan 7 2 3 12 pts
5th RUS Mariam Sekhposyan 4 5 8 17 pts
6th ISR Katy Spychakov 3 19 UFD 1 23 pts
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
15 December 2016 22:47 GMT