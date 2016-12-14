Youth World Championships - First results posted

Click image for a larger image

A gusty and shifty Hauraki Gulf on the north shores of Auckland for the first day of the Youth World Championships.

Britain's Emma Wilson topped the girl's RS:X, tied on points with Maria Belen Bazo PER and two points clear of Aimee Hoff NED.

Andy Brown is third in the boy's RS:X (3,3,11) behind Yoav Omer ISR and Sil Hoekstra NED.

In the girl's 29er Hannah Bristow and Emily Covell GBR (1,2,4) lead from Sirre Kronlof and Veera Hokka FIN with third Natasha Bryant and Annie Wilmot AUS.

In the boys 29er, Alexander Gronblom and Martin Mikkola FIN (3,1,5) lead by two points from from John Cooley and Simon Hoffman AUS, third are Gwendal Nael and Lilian Mercier FRA. Crispin Beaumont and Tom Darling GBR are fourth.

A tough start for the Nacra17 fleet, where Cecilia Wollmann and Michael Wollmann BER lead by two points from Romain Screve and Ian Brill USA.

The Kiwi pair Jackson Keon and Tom Fyfe in third (despite a DSQ).

Britain's Jack Butters and James King (6,DSQ,4) are in fifth.

Only six crews finished the second Nacra race and only four have managed to get a full set of three finishes.

Fausto Peralta and Martin Arroyo (3,1) ARG lead the boy's 420 tied on points with Edoardo Ferraro and Francesco Orlando ITA.

Robbie King and Marcus Tressler (6,9) GBR are eighth.

In the girl's 420, Julia Szmit and Hanna Dzik POL are tied for the lead with Kathryn Hall and Ashton Borcherding USA, and Alexandra Stalder and Silvia Speri ITA.

Isabel Davies and Gemma Keers GBR (2, UFD) are 11th.

Leading results after Day 1:

420 Boys

1st ARG Fausto Peralta / Martin Arroyo Verdi 3 1 4 pts

2nd ITA Edoardo Ferraro / Francesco Orlando 2 2 4 pts

3rd USA Wiley Rogers / Jack Parkin 1 6 7 pts

4th ISR Ido Bilik / Ofek Shalgi 5 5 10 pts

5th BRA Gustavo Abdulklech / Pietro Geronimi 9 3 12 pts

6th ESP Enrique Lujan / Pablo Lujan 11 4 15 pts

7th GER Lennart Kuss / Paul Arp 4 11 15 pts

8th GBR Robbie King / Marcus Tressler 6 9 15 pts

420 Girls

1st POL Julia Szmit / Hanna Dzik 5 1 6 pts

2nd USA Kathryn Hall / Ashton Borcherding 1 5 6 pts

3rd ITA Alexandra Stalder / Silvia Speri 3 3 6 pts

4th BRA Olivia Belda / Marina Arndt 7 2 9 pts

5th NZL Courtney Reynolds-Smith / Brianna Reynolds-Smith 6 4 10 pts

6th MEX Alejandra Montemayor / Casilda Flores 4 10 14 pts

GBR:

11th GBR Isabel Davies / Gemma Keers 2 22 UFD 24 pts

29er Boys

1st FIN Alexander Gronblom / Martin Mikkola 3 1 5 9 pts

2nd AUS John Cooley / Simon Hoffman 2 7 2 11 pts

3rd FRA Gwendal Nael / Lilian Mercier 4 5 3 12 pts

4th GBR Crispin Beaumont / Tom Darling 6 8 1 15 pts

5th GER Lukas Hesse / Julius Neszvecsko 5 4 6 15 pts

6th HKG Calum Gregor / Russell Aylsworth 9 2 8 19 pts

29er Girls

1st GBR Hannah Bristow / Emily Covell 1 1 2 4 pts

2nd FIN Sirre Kronlof / Veera Hokka 4 2 1 7 pts

3rd AUS Natasha Bryant / Annie Wilmot 6 3 3 12 pts

4th JPN Anna Yamazaki / Sena Takano 2 5 10 17 pts

5th POL Aleksandra Melzacka / Maja Micinska 8 6 4 18 pts

6th DEN Andrea Schmidt / Johanne Schmidt 5 10 5 20 pts

Nacra17 Mixed

1st BER Cecilia Wollmann / Michael Wollmann 8 1 6 15 pts

2nd USA Romain Screve / Ian Brill 7 2 8 17 pts

3rd NZL Jackson Keon / Tom Fyfe 3 21 DSQ 2 26 pts

4th FRA Tim Mourniac / Charles Dorange 2 21 DSQ 3 26 pts

5th GBR Jack Butters / James King 6 21 DSQ 4 31 pts

6th ITA Gianluigi Ugolini / Maria Giubilei 4 21 DSQ 7 32 pts

Laser Radial Boys

1st DEN Patrick Doepping 1 1 2 pts

2nd NZL George Gautrey 5 2 7 pts

3rd POL Jakub Rodziewicz 3 4 7 pts

4th GBR Daniel Whiteley 2 6 8 pts

5th CRO Dominik Perkovic 4 5 9 pts

6th CHI Clemente Seguel 8 9 17 pts

Laser Radial Girls

1st HUN Maria Erdi 2 1 3 pts

2nd CRO Sandra Luli 1 3 4 pts

3rd GER Hannah Anderssohn 4 2 6 pts

4th URU Dolores Moreira Fraschini 3 6 9 pts

5th NED Mirthe Akkerman 5 5 10 pts

6th ITA Carolina Albano 11 4 15 pts

GBR:

10th GBR Chloe Barr 9 14 23 pts

RS:X Boys

1st ISR Yoav Omer 1 2 1 4 pts

2nd NED Sil Hoekstra 2 4 6 12 pts

3rd GBR Andy Brown 3 3 11 17 pts

4th CHN Chen Hao Chen 7 7 4 18 pts

5th NZL Patrick Haybittle 4 6 10 20 pts

6th ESP Fernando Lamadrid Trueba 10 8 3 21 pts

RS:X Girls

1st GBR Emma Wilson 2 1 6 9 pts

2nd PER Maria Belen Bazo 1 4 4 9 pts

3rd NED Aimee Hoff 6 3 2 11 pts

4th CHN Yue Tan 7 2 3 12 pts

5th RUS Mariam Sekhposyan 4 5 8 17 pts

6th ISR Katy Spychakov 3 19 UFD 1 23 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

15 December 2016 22:47 GMT