New Year Open Meetings this weekend at Hayling & Mengeham SCs

Two great events taking place in Chichester Harbour this weekend with the HISC Christmas Cracker and the MRSC Winkle of the Harbour open events.
First up is the Christmas Cracker on Saturday 31 December at Hayling Island SC.
Then Mengeham Rythe SC have more fun for you on Sunday 1 January 2017 . . .
The first Open Race of the New Year, the Winkle of the Harbour.
Both will be raced in Chichester Harbour and full facilities will be available at their Clubhouses.
The Hayling Christmas Cracker has a start time of 11:00 hrs on Saturday 31 December 2016
And the Mengeham Winkle of the Harbour a start time of 12.00 hrs on Sunday 1 January 2017.
For NOR and more details check the club websites:
Hayling Island SC website for the Cracker
Mengeham Rythe SC for the Winkle
Gerald New - Sailweb
13 December 2016 18:57 GMT