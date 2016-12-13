Dinghy
 

Christmas Double-Bill presented by Hayling & Mengeham SCs

Looking for some sailing action over the Christmas / New Year period? Two great events taking place in Chichester Harbour - HISC Christmas Cracker and the MRSC Winkle of the Harbour.

First up is the Christmas Cracker on Saturday 31 December at Hayling Island SC.

Then Mengeham Rythe SC have more fun for you on Sunday 1 January 2017 . . .

The first Open Race of the New Year, the Winkle of the Harbour.

Both will be raced in Chichester Harbour and full facilities will be available at their Clubhouses.

The Hayling Christmas Cracker has a start time of 11:00 hrs on Saturday 31 December 2016

And the Mengeham Winkle of the Harbour a start time of 12.00 hrs on Sunday 1 January 2017.

For NOR and more details check the club websites:

Hayling Island SC website for the Cracker

Mengeham Rythe SC for the Winkle

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
13 December 2016 18:57 GMT

Related articles

Christmas Race in Palamos - Another tough day 21 December 2016 17:23
Youth Worlds - 29er Gold for Beaumont and Darling 21 December 2016 7:17
Christmas Double-Bill presented by Hayling & Mengeham SCs 21 December 2016 7:17
Aon Youth Worlds - Final Day in Auckland 20 December 2016 6:06
41st Christmas Race in Palamos - Day 2 19 December 2016 18:10
Youth Worlds - RSX Gold for Emma Wilson 19 December 2016 5:57
Youth Worlds Day 3 - Podium moves for GBR in Auckland 18 December 2016 17:07
Fireball Worlds - Title to Gillard and Anderton 17 December 2016 10:10
Youth World Championships - Day 2 17 December 2016 8:29
Fireball World Championship - Gillard and Anderton dominate 16 December 2016 9:53
Youth World Championships - First results posted 15 December 2016 22:47
Fireball Worlds Day 3 - Gillard and Anderton keep lead 14 December 2016 6:12


Latest






















UK Hosted