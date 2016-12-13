Christmas Double-Bill presented by Hayling & Mengeham SCs

First up is the Christmas Cracker on Saturday 31 December at Hayling Island SC.

Then Mengeham Rythe SC have more fun for you on Sunday 1 January 2017 . . .

The first Open Race of the New Year, the Winkle of the Harbour.

Both will be raced in Chichester Harbour and full facilities will be available at their Clubhouses.

The Hayling Christmas Cracker has a start time of 11:00 hrs on Saturday 31 December 2016

And the Mengeham Winkle of the Harbour a start time of 12.00 hrs on Sunday 1 January 2017.

For NOR and more details check the club websites:

Hayling Island SC website for the Cracker

Mengeham Rythe SC for the Winkle

Gerald New - Sailweb

13 December 2016 18:57 GMT