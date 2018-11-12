Kiteboarding added to RYA Youth National Championships

Entries now open for the new-look RYA Youth National Championships, which will see kiteboarding and para sailing join the action for the first time.

It also builds on the #kite4gold talent search that the RYA has recently been running to identify talented female riders capable of winning gold at Paris 2024.

And in another first for the regatta, this year sees the addition of the RS Venture Connect, Hansa 303 and 2.4mR para classes as well as twin tip kiteboarding.

The inclusion of the para classes reaffirms British Youth Sailing’s commitment to their long-term future in the UK by continuing to develop a pathway.

The 2019 regatta, the UK’s premiere youth racing event, will take place from 12 to April 2019 at Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy.

The event will also be used as a selection regatta for the Youth World Championships, which in 2019 take place in Gydnia, Poland.

Entrants must be aged under 21 on 31 December 2019 with the exception of the 420, Topper, Twin Tip and para classes. Further details of requirements can be found in the Notice of Race.

Discounted early bird entries close on January 31 2019. For the NOR and more details about the regatta click here.

Related Article:

Kiteboarding added to the Paris 2024 Olympics

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here