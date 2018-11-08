Kiteboarding added to the Paris 2024 Olympics

A Mixed Kite event with Equipment still to be confirmed was included in the World Sailing list of ten sailing events for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“The International Kiteboarding Association is very excited to see kiteboarding included in the 2024 Olympic Games after we made our debut in the Youth Olympics in Argentina earlier this year.” said Mirco Babini, President of the International Kiteboarding Association.

Format proposal: Various options, including:

Short Track Relay on a short windward/leeward course, with team members (male and female) covering laps alternating, with a changeover zone.

Competition may consist of an opening series in heats and a knockout stage or other form of final (i.e. best of x race wins).

Proposed Equipment Criteria for Mixed Kiteboarding:

Board concept: Foiling

Weight range men: 65-85kg

Weight range women: 50-70kg

Kite size for Men: 7-21 m2.

Kite size for Women: 7-21 m2.

Kite system: RAM-Air (foil-kite)

Number of permitted kites per event: 4 high performance, high aspect ratio kites

Number of permitted hydrofoil systems per event: 1 high performance, high aspect ratio hydrofoil system

Same hydrofoil system, board and kites scheme for men and women.

Suitable wind range for competition: 5-40 knots

