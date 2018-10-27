Silver for Boris Shaw at Techno293 European Championships

Shaw finished behind Konrad Machura of Poland, with Alessandro Melis of Italy taking the Bronze.

In the Junior Girls fleet, gold went to Mika Kafri of Israel, silver to Aleksandra Wasiewicz of Poland and bronze to Amit Segev of Israel. Best placed Brit was Lucy Kenyon in 13th place.

In the Youth Girls, Israel's Sharon Kantor took the gold, Manon Pianazza of France the silver and Yana Reznikova of Russia the bronze. Britain's Izzy Adcock finished sixth and Emily-Jane Eldred seventh.

Finally in the Youth Boys event, Alexandros Kalpogiannakis of Greece took gold, Israels's Roi Hillel the silver and Daniel Basik Tashtash the bronze. Finn Hawkins of Britain finished in fifth place.

Full results here

