IKA KiteFoil GoldCup - Bridge wins but misses title

France’s Nico Parlier took overall victory at the series-closing Sardinia event, but it was Monaco’s Maxime Nocher who lifted the KiteFoil world champion’s crown after a close World Series final.

Nocher finished one point behind Parlier in the Sardinia event, but it was enough to take the overall World Series title ahead of Britain's Connor Bainbridge, with Théo de Ramecourt of France third on the podium.

“I came here to finish on a high,” said Bainbridge. “This season’s been great for me. What changed for me was that I got my head down and worked hard-an extra hour on the water or in the gym. So it’s worked out. I’m really looking forward to what’s to come.”

Moroz, the triple Formula Kite world champion, topped the women’s podium at the Sardinia Grand Slam ahead of Britain’s Steph Bridge.

The women’s KiteFoil World Series title was taken by Kirstyn O’Brien (USA), after she alone competed at all three stops, ahead of Daniela Moroz (USA) and Elena Kalinina (RUS).

Sardinia Kiteboard Grand Slam - Men

1st Nico Parlier (FRA), 10.0pts

2nd Maxime Nocher (MON), 11.0pts

3rd Florian Gruber (GER), 20.0pts

GBR:

4th Connor Bainbridge (GBR), 21 pts

14th Guy Bridge (GBR) 64 pts

Sardinia Kiteboard Grand Slam - Women

1st Daniela Moroz (USA), 56.0pts

2nd Steph Bridge (GBR), 133.0pts

3rd Nina Arcisz (POL), 157.0pts

2018 KiteFoil World Series - Final Men

1st Maxime Nocher (MON)

2nd Connor Bainbridge (GBR)

3rd Théo de Ramecourt (FRA)

2018 KiteFoil World Series - Final Women

1st Kirstyn O’Brien (USA)

2nd Daniela Moroz (USA)

3rd Elena Kalinina (RUS)

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here