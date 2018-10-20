IKA KiteFoil GoldCup - Bridge wins R3

Day 3 and only three races have been completed in Grand Slam World Championship, with Guy Bridge fighting back from the disastrous start to his series when he retired from the opening race.

He needs more races to be able to drop that 60pt score, but is on the way back with a 2, 1 to move to 18th overall.

French rivals Nico Parlier (2,1,5) and Maxime Nocher (1,3,4) ended the penultimate day equal on eight points at the top of the leaderboard, in third place is Florian Gruber of Germany with 5 points.

Connor Bainbridge (3,4,10) of Britain is now in fourth place, and Theo De Ramecourt (6,5,7) of France is fifth.

US triple Formula Kite world champion Daniela Moroz heads the ten-strong women’s group racing in the mixed fleet, sits in thirteenth overall just ahead of Britain’s Steph Bridge.



The Sardinia Kiteboard Grand Slam and its prize purse of €20,000 is the final act of the three-stop tour that will crown the best overall athlete as IKA KiteFoil world champion.

In the overall World Series standings, Maxime Nocher leads from Theo De Ramecourt who is tied on points with Bainbridge.

