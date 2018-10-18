IKA KiteFoil GoldCup World Series - Day 1

Bainbridge followed up a third in the first race with a solid fourth to place third overall, and is three points behind the leaders, Nico Parlier and Maxime Nocher of France.

Parlier took the leaderboard’s top spot with a second and a win in the second race, while Nocher opened with a win, but could only manage a third place in the second race on the course off Cagliari’s Poetto Beach.

Britain's Guy Bridge was caught out by a big shift at the start of the first race and ended up in a tangle that ended his race with a broken bridle.

He clawed back some of the deficit with a second in the following race to finish the day in 26th overall.

In the ten-strong women’s group, competing within the mixed fleet, the US’s Daniela Moroz, put in a strong performance to lead, and place ninth overall ahead of many strong and experienced men.

The women’s group boasts a handful of Polish teenagers who have come to gain racing experience ahead of KiteFoil becoming an Olympic event, hoping to learn from their idols like former multiple world champion, Britain’s Steph Bridge, who sits in second spot.

GoldCup Top men after two races

1st Nico Parlier (FRA), 3.0pts

2nd Maxime Nocher (FRA), 4.0pts

3rd Connor Bainbridge (GBR), 7.0pts

4th Theo De Ramecourt (FRA) 11.0 pts

5th Florian Gruber (GER) 12.0 pts

6th Mario Calbucci (ITA) 12.0 pts

GoldCup Top women after two races

1st Daniela Moroz (USA)

2nd Steph Bridge (GBR)

3rd Julia Damasiewicz (POL)

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here